New York Cosmos Announce "Cosmos and the Cup: Local Legends - Global Glory" Exhibition at Hinchliffe Stadium

Published on May 28, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

New York Cosmos News Release







The New York Cosmos announced the opening of "Cosmos and the Cup: Local Legends - Global Glory," a multimedia exhibition at The Charles J. Muth Museum of Hinchliffe Stadium exploring the club's historic connection to the FIFA World Cup and the global game.

Opening to the public on July 3rd at Hinchliffe Stadium, the exhibition will serve as a centerpiece of the club's World Cup programming throughout the summer. The exhibit highlights the Cosmos' international legacy while celebrating North Jersey's historic role in the growth of soccer in the United States.

At the heart of the exhibition are the 25 Cosmos players who competed at FIFA World Cup tournaments, representing 17 nations. Among them are Franz Beckenbauer, Carlos Alberto Torres, and Pelé, all of whom lifted the FIFA World Cup Trophy during their international careers.

Through photography, archival materials, artwork, and historical storytelling, the exhibition traces how the Cosmos became known around the world as "America's International Team."

Beyond celebrating the club's international legacy, the exhibition also serves as an educational experience exploring themes of immigration, geography, culture, and soccer's global influence across generations and communities.

"My goal is to ensure that our residents, as well as our students, learn the history that happened in their community," said Cosmos Owner Baye Adofo-Wilson. "It's important to learn the history of Paterson FC, the Cosmos, the New York Black Yankees, and the Jersey Jackals so people can take pride in what has happened here and what continues to happen in our community."

Adofo-Wilson also emphasized the broader impact the exhibition can have on the region.

"It's another step toward what we hope the stadium can become as an economic development catalyst for the city of Paterson, Passaic County, and North Jersey through sports, education, and culture," he said.

The exhibition will also feature artwork by Lorenzo Mortet, a young artist and sixth-generation sculptor from Rome whose work was inspired by a personal connection to Pelé. Mortet's pieces explore the relationship between football, inspiration, and artistic legacy, adding an artistic perspective to the exhibition's celebration of the global game.

"This exhibition is certainly fitting because the Cosmos are more than just a team, they are part of the story of soccer in America, and there is no better location for it than Hinchliffe Stadium," said Congresswoman Nellie Pou.

Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh highlighted the city's cultural diversity and connection to the tournament.

"Paterson is going to host not one, not two, not three, not four, but five World Cup watch parties," said Sayegh. "We have Haitian, Colombian, Turkish, and many other communities here that are excited to experience these matches together."

The exhibition will officially open on July 3rd in conjunction with the Flag Cities World Cup Watch Party at Hinchliffe Stadium, where attendees will be among the first to experience the museum exhibition.

Throughout the summer, the Cosmos will also participate in all seven Flag Cities events through the Cosmos Soccer Zone, an interactive fan experience featuring soccer activities, skills clinics, games, and appearances by Cosmos coaches and players. The initiative is designed to bring local communities together while celebrating the spirit and cultural impact of the FIFA World Cup across North Jersey.

"When we envisioned what Flag Cities was going to be, we wanted to make sure local communities had the opportunity to truly experience the fact that the World Cup was coming here," said Jim Kirkos, President of Meadowlands Chamber and Flag Cities.

Cosmos legend Vladislav Bogićević, a member of the club's iconic 1970s teams and one of the most influential midfielders in club history, was also in attendance at the press conference.

The exhibition was officially announced during a press conference at Hinchliffe Stadium featuring remarks from local leaders, club executives, exhibition organizers, and community partners involved in bringing the project to life.







United Soccer League One Stories from May 28, 2026

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