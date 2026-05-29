New York Cosmos and KIPP Paterson Public Schools to Host SoccerFest 2026 at Hinchliffe Stadium

Published on May 29, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

New York Cosmos News Release







The New York Cosmos will partner with KIPP Paterson Public Schools to host SoccerFest 2026 at Hinchliffe Stadium on Wednesday, May 27, ahead of the club's USL League One home match against Union Omaha.

SoccerFest 2026 will bring together KIPP Paterson student-athletes from kindergarten through middle school for an afternoon of soccer activities, skill development, and on-field experiences inside Hinchliffe Stadium. Throughout the event, students will rotate through interactive stations focused on dribbling, passing, shooting, teamwork, and small-sided games while also participating in player and coach discussions with members of the Cosmos organization. The afternoon will conclude with a special exhibition match featuring the KPAT FC Travel Team against KIPP Paterson staff members on the field at Hinchliffe Stadium.

The event will feature participation from Cosmos players and coaches, giving KIPP Paterson students the opportunity to learn directly from professional athletes and soccer staff inside a professional stadium environment. One of the coaches for the event will be Paterson native, José Angulo head of scouting for the Cosmos. José grew up in Paterson and played professionally in the USL and NASL.

Throughout the afternoon, Cosmos players and coaches will lead skill stations, interact with students during small-sided games and activities, and take part in player and coach discussion sessions where students will be able to ask questions about soccer, teamwork, discipline, leadership, and the pathway to the professional game.

For many students, SoccerFest will serve as their first opportunity to step onto the field at Hinchliffe Stadium and engage directly with professional soccer players in their own community. The presence of Cosmos players and coaches is intended to create a hands-on and inspiring experience that extends beyond soccer instruction, allowing students to build confidence, feel connected to the club, and see firsthand how sports can create opportunities both on and off the field.

For the Cosmos, SoccerFest reflects the club's continued commitment to using soccer as a platform to connect with the North Jersey community and create opportunities for local youth. By opening the doors of Hinchliffe Stadium to students, families, and educators, the club aims to create direct access between the community and the professional game while giving young players the opportunity to learn firsthand from Cosmos coaches and players in their home city.

"At the Cosmos, community engagement is central to who we are as a club," said Erik Stover, CEO of the New York Cosmos. "Events like SoccerFest allow us to bring young people and families into Hinchliffe Stadium, create meaningful experiences through soccer, and give students the opportunity to interact directly with our players and coaches. We want Hinchliffe Stadium to be a place where the community feels connected to the club and inspired by the opportunities the game can create."

"Launching this soccer program is a milestone for our community," said KPAT FC Head Coach Julissa Espino. "As a Paterson native, my journey has given me a clear vision for the untapped potential in our city and how we can best champion it. Bringing our students into Hinchliffe Stadium to train alongside the Cosmos creates a powerful bridge between their talent and the world's biggest stages. We aren't just teaching soccer; we're honoring our city's unique grit and showing these kids that their hometown is the perfect starting line for greatness."

KPAT FC student-athletes have spent the season developing technical skills, teamwork, communication, and leadership through organized training sessions and league competition. During SoccerFest, students will have the opportunity to showcase that development while learning in a professional soccer environment alongside Cosmos representatives.

The event continues the Cosmos' broader mission to reestablish the club as a community-driven organization rooted in Paterson and North Jersey through sports, culture, education, and youth engagement.

Following SoccerFest 2026, the Cosmos will host Union Omaha in USL League One action at Hinchliffe Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 PM, with gates opening at 6 PM. The first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive a Panini FIFA World Cup 2026 Official Sticker Collection Album.

For tickets and more information, visit New York Cosmos Official Website.







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