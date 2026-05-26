Paradise Narrowly Fall 1-0 in Loss to Velocity, Despite Registering More Chances

Published on May 26, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Sarasota Paradise News Release







In an even contest, Spokane's lone goal proved to be the difference between the two sides.

Sarasota spent much of the opening quarter repelling Spokane from their half of the pitch. Medgy Alexandre gave them a scare in the 9th minute when he fired a shot from inside six yards, but it was kept out by a diving Alex Sutton. Sarasota had several chances of their own throughout the half, with the best coming from Jonathon Bolanos's 26th minute shot that ricocheted up and into the hands of Spokane keeper Sean Lewis.

The deadlock was broken late in the second half when a Spokane long ball found a streaking Derek Waldeck, who tapped the ball inches out of the reach of a diving Sutton to give Velocity a 1-0 lead. Sarasota had a chance to equalize in stoppage time, but Bolanos misdirected his shot into the side of the net leaving Paradise empty handed as the final whistle sounded.

POST-GAME THOUGHTS:

"When two good teams play against each other, margins are slim, and games are often decided by individual moments; tonight, that moment happened against us. Despite the disappointing result, we have a lot to be proud of today. We have a quick turnaround for Wednesday; we will review the game, recover, and travel to Boise to hunt points." - Mika Elovaara, Head Coach

UP NEXT

Sarasota continues its road trip with a visit to AC Boise on Wednesday before returning home to face New York Cosmos on Saturday.







United Soccer League One Stories from May 26, 2026

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