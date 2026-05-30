One Knoxville Takes First Meeting of the Season

Published on May 29, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Greenville Triumph SC News Release







Knoxville, TN - Greenville Triumph SC traveled to Knoxville on Saturday night for its first meeting of the season against One Knoxville, falling 2-0 on the road.

Greenville remained compact in the opening half, limiting chances and producing key defensive moments to navigate a physical first 45 minutes. Defender Daniel Wu was shown a yellow card in the 22nd minute before Azaad Liadi was booked just before halftime in the 44th minute.

The deadlock was broken three minutes into the second half when a One Knox cross into the penalty area deflected off of defender Patrick Seagrist and into the net for an own goal, giving the hosts a 1-0 advantage in the 48th minute.

Greenville nearly responded immediately. Rodrigo Robles drew a foul just outside the Knoxville penalty area in the 50th minute, creating a dangerous free-kick opportunity. Two minutes later, Devin Boyce tested the One Knox goalkeeper Johan Garibay with a shot on target, but a last-second save pushed the effort away for a corner kick.

The physical nature of the match continued as Kimito Fritz picked up a yellow card in the 62nd minute, followed by Chapa Herrera in the 68th. However, One Knox doubled its lead in the 82nd minute when Braudilio Rodrigues finished a scoring opportunity to make it 2-0.

Greenville continued to push forward late in the match and nearly found a breakthrough in the 87th minute when Liadi laid it off to find Leo Castro, but the chance stayed out as Garibay denied the opportunity.

The Triumph now turn their attention to a historic night on Wednesday, June 3, as they open GE Vernova Park for the first time against Forward Madison FC. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m.

Head coach Dave Dixon said the moment has been building for some time and emphasized the importance of the occasion for the club and community, "The atmosphere is going to be electric as it is a moment that the community, fans, and club have been anticipating for a long time. We are going to use that energy from the fans to drive our performance. The team is ready to leave everything on the field this Wednesday."







United Soccer League One Stories from May 29, 2026

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