Chattanooga Red Wolves Academy and Soccer Shots Announce Strategic Partnership to Expand Youth Soccer Opportunities

Published on May 29, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Chattanooga Red Wolves SC News Release







Chattanooga, TN - Chattanooga Red Wolves SC Academy (CRWA) and Soccer Shots Chattanooga are proud to announce a new strategic partnership focused on creating greater opportunities and stronger developmental pathways for entry-level youth soccer players throughout the Chattanooga community.

The collaboration brings together two organizations committed to growing the game and delivering high-quality soccer programming for players of all ages and skill levels. Through the agreement, Soccer Shots and CRWA will serve as exclusive youth soccer partners for camps and winter league programming across the Chattanooga area.

The partnership is centered around a shared mission: creating a seamless and inspiring soccer journey for young athletes - from first kicks and beginner programs to advanced developmental opportunities within the Chattanooga Red Wolves Academy pathway.

As part of the partnership, both organizations will collaborate on scheduling, staffing, program design, and communication to provide families with a consistent, professional, and enjoyable experience. The agreement will also include co-branded programming, collaborative marketing initiatives, and expanded community engagement opportunities aimed at continuing to grow youth soccer throughout the region.

"This partnership represents an exciting opportunity to strengthen the youth soccer landscape in Chattanooga," said representatives from Chattanooga Red Wolves Academy. "By combining our resources and shared passion for player development, we are creating an environment where young athletes can fall in love with the game while having access to clear pathways for continued growth."

The partnership officially begins immediately with two collaborative youth soccer camps hosted at Camp Jordan. Players ages U4-U6 will be coached by Soccer Shots staff working alongside CRWA camp coaches, creating a fun, supportive, and development-focused environment designed to introduce young athletes to the game.

The upcoming collaborative camps include:

- CRWA World Cup Camp: June 15 - 18

- CRWA Strikers vs. Keepers Camp: June 29 - July 2

Both organizations are committed to building a long-term relationship that continues to elevate youth soccer opportunities and strengthen the soccer community throughout Chattanooga.

For more information about upcoming camps and programs, please visit www.chattredwolvesyouth.com or follow Soccer Shots Chattanooga and Chattanooga Red Wolves SC Academy on social media.







United Soccer League One Stories from May 29, 2026

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