Triumph Fall to Kickers in First Meeting of 2026

Published on May 9, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Greenville Triumph SC News Release







CLEMSON, S.C. - The Greenville Triumph returned to Historic Riggs Field on Saturday night for their first meeting of the season against the Richmond Kickers, looking to extend an unbeaten run in league play against their longtime rivals. Instead, Richmond used an organized defensive performance and three unanswered goals to claim a 3-0 victory in USL League One action.

Entering the match, Greenville had gone unbeaten in its previous six league meetings with Richmond dating back to March 2023, including a 2-0 victory last season at Paladin Stadium. But the visitors found the breakthrough just past the half-hour mark and never looked back.

Head Coach Dave Dixon made three changes to the starting XI that faced Union Omaha the week prior, inserting Patrick Seagrist, Evan Lee, and Devin Boyce into the lineup in place of Connor Evans, Deshane Beckford, and Ivan Agyaakwah.

Greenville controlled much of the early possession. Devin Boyce was active defensively from the opening whistle, recording four tackles by the 30th minute - the most of any player in the match at that point.

Despite the strong start, Richmond struck first in the 32nd minute when Mujeeb Murana finished off an assist from Nils Seufert to give the Kickers a 1-0 advantage heading into halftime.

Just before the break, Azaad Liadi reached a major milestone, recording 5,000 regular-season USL League One minutes.

The Triumph pushed for an equalizer coming out of the locker room, controlling 66 percent of possession during the opening 15 minutes of the second half. Greenville created pressure in the attacking half but could not find the final touch.

Richmond doubled its lead in the 70th minute as Tarik Pannholzer finished a chance created by Darwin Espinal. The visitors added a third eight minutes later when Landon Johnson scored off an assist from Owen O'Malley to seal the result.

Greenville falls to six points through six league matches, while Richmond improves after earning its second consecutive victory.

"I mean there's lots of things we can point to that we need to continue to improve and make better as a group," said Head Coach Dave Dixon. "I think the main piece of it is we're a little bit reactionary to things."

The Triumph now turn their attention to their next two matches on the road and their next home match on June 3 at GE Vernova Park.







United Soccer League One Stories from May 9, 2026

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