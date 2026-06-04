Liadi's Early Strike Secures Historic Victory in GE Vernova Park Opener

Published on June 3, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Greenville Triumph SC News Release







GREENVILLE, S.C. - History was made Wednesday night as Greenville Triumph SC opened GE Vernova Park in front of a sold-out crowd, defeating Forward Madison FC 1-0 in the club's first-ever match at its new home.

The atmosphere was electric from kickoff as supporters packed the stadium for the highly anticipated inaugural match. Greenville rewarded the home faithful with an energetic start, controlling possession and creating several dangerous opportunities early in the first half.

The breakthrough came in the 14th minute when Azaad Liadi found space inside the penalty area and finished clinically to give the Triumph a 1-0 advantage. The goal proved to be the difference on a memorable night for the club and community.

The Triumph carried their lead into halftime despite a physical opening 45 minutes that saw Patrick Seagrist receive a yellow card in the 44th minute.

Forward Madison increased its pressure after the break, leading to a much more aggressive second half as both sides battled for control. Liadi was shown a yellow card in the 56th minute, while Greenville continued to make adjustments with William Akio replacing Devin Boyce in the 69th minute and Lucas Meek coming on for Kimito Fritz after going down with an injury in the 74th minute.

As the visitors pushed for an equalizer late, Greenville's defense stood firm. Chapa Herrera was booked in the 79th minute, but the Triumph remained organized and resilient through three minutes of stoppage time.

Goalkeeper Amal Knight delivered a standout performance between the posts, recording his first clean sheet of the 2026 season and preserving the historic victory.

When the final whistle sounded, Greenville had secured a 1-0 win over Forward Madison, giving the club its first victory at GE Vernova Park and creating a night that will be remembered as a landmark moment in Triumph history.

The Triumph return to action on Wednesday, June 10th as they take on Loudon United for the USL Prinx Tires Cup.







United Soccer League One Stories from June 3, 2026

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