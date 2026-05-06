Wright Named Player of the Week

Published on May 5, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Portland Hearts of Pine News Release







PORTLAND, Maine - Ollie Wright has been named USL League One Player of the Week after a two-goal performance in Portland's win over the NYC Cosmos, including a moment that shifted the match.

Midway through the second half, Wright drove into the box, went to ground under pressure, got right back up, and found the net himself. No pause, no appeal-just stayed with it. The sequence flipped momentum and brought the crowd to its feet.

Wright added a second on the night, capping a performance that showed his presence around goal and his ability to stay involved across every phase.

"It's definitely felt like there's been some pressure on our shoulders," Wright said. "But we know what we're capable of once it clicks. Tonight felt more complete, more connected, and hopefully this kickstarts our season."

Wright's performance earned him Player of the Week honors and a place in the USL League One Team of the Week. He is joined by teammate JayTee Kamara, who was also named to the Team of the Week following a goal and a strong performance on both sides of the ball.

Portland is back in action this week against new league member Fort Wayne.







United Soccer League One Stories from May 5, 2026

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