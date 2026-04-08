Hearts of Pine Foundation Hosts First-Ever Gala for Good

Published on April 8, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Portland Hearts of Pine News Release







On a spring evening that brought together the full spirit of the club, the Hearts of Pine Foundation hosted its first-ever Gala for Good on April 2 at Halo at the Point, welcoming more than 400 supporters for a night that was equal parts celebration and commitment to the work ahead.

From the moment doors opened, the energy inside Thompson's Point felt distinct-players, coaches, partners, and community members gathering not just to mark a milestone, but to invest in a shared belief: that this club can be a force for meaningful, lasting good across Maine.

That belief is captured in a simple phrase-Soccer for Good.

Rooted in the club's "Lead with Your Heart" ethos, Soccer for Good has already taken shape through the Portland Soccer Project, an after-school initiative using the game as a vehicle for social, emotional, and leadership development. Currently active at East End Community School and Talbot Community School, the program builds on a model first established at Rosati Leadership Academy in Lewiston-creating safe, structured spaces where young Mainers can grow both on and off the field.

The Gala for Good marked a major step forward in expanding that impact.

Guests filled Halo at the Point for an evening that moved seamlessly from connection to purpose: a short speaking program and live auction underscored the mission, while a packed dance floor-soundtracked by DJ Mo-carried the night into celebration. In between, conversations, bids, and shared moments reflected a community fully bought into what this work can become. The result was a raucous, joyful night driven by generosity.

Support from attendees, alongside contributions from local businesses, partners, and vendors, will directly fuel the Foundation's efforts to increase access to soccer, expand after-school programming, and create more opportunities for young people across the state. As a 501(c)(3), the Hearts of Pine Foundation is designed to grow this work sustainably, supported by 1% of club partnership revenue and the continued backing of the community.

Simply put, the night was a reminder that this mission resonates-and that it belongs to more than just the club. It belongs to Maine. Hearts of Pine extends its sincere thanks to everyone who made the evening possible, from the team at Halo at the Point and the many local vendors who brought the event to life, to every guest who showed up with open hearts and a willingness to give. The success of this first Gala for Good is a testament to what can happen when a community gathers with purpose.

For those who couldn't attend, opportunities to support the Foundation remain available, with continued access to auction items and future initiatives to come. As the Foundation looks ahead, the momentum from this inaugural Gala for Good will carry into expanded programming, new partnerships, and deeper investment in the lives of young Mainers-ensuring that Soccer for Good continues to grow, season by season.







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