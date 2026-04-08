Paradise Travel to New York for First Away Clash

Published on April 8, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Sarasota Paradise News Release







After last week's setback versus One Knoxville, Sarasota Paradise now head north for their first away game versus Westchester SC.

The Paradise have had several bright spots in this young season, despite recent results. Sander Røed scored the club's first professional goal in team history in a draw with Fort Wayne FC while midfielder Jonathan Bolanos notched his second goal of the season last week against One Knoxville. A first win in club history against Portland Hearts of Pine was a memorable moment as the team looks for a second win in New York.

OPPONENT PREVIEW

Westchester SC is in its second season as a professional club and is led by head coach George Gjokaj. They currently sit ninth in the USL League One standings. Westerchester comes into this matchup on a two-game win streak, having defeated Vermont Green FC 4-3 in penalties for an Open Cup win on April 1 before dismantling Corpus Christi FC 5-1 on April 4.

GAME DETAILS

When: April 4, 2026

Where: Mount Vernon Memorial Field

Time: 7:00 PM

Where to Watch: ESPN+







United Soccer League One Stories from April 8, 2026

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