Corpus Christi FC Enters into a Strategic Partnership with Net World Sports

Published on April 8, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Corpus Christi FC News Release







Corpus Christi FC announced today a new partnership with Net World Sports, a leading global sports equipment provider. This partnership marks the start of a mutually beneficial relationship that will support the club's training, performance, and community outreach efforts.

With its comprehensive range of professional-grade equipment-from FORZA soccer goals to training gear and pitch essentials-Net World Sports has empowered Corpus Christi FC to maintain elite-level preparation and performance standards.

"The agreement will see Net World Sports supply state-of-the-art training equipment across the club's new groundbreaking training facility, ensuring players at all levels benefit from the best tools in the game," Owner and President Dr. Kingsley Okonkwo said.

"It has been a pleasure to deal with the team at Corpus Christi from start to finish - we're very excited by the journey they're on and even more excited for what the future holds," Net World Sports Sales Manager Adam Davies said. "The new complex looks amazing and we're incredibly proud they chose FORZA as their supplier."

This partnership highlights Net World Sports commitment to supporting soccer at all levels, from grassroots to the professional game and underscores Corpus Christi FC's dedication to aligning with industry leaders to enhance every aspect of the club's operations.







United Soccer League One Stories from April 8, 2026

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