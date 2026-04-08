Burke Honored by US Open Cup After Electric Performance

Published on April 8, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

One Knoxville SC News Release







ATLANTA, Ga. - One Knoxville SC made a statement last week that rang across the Smoky Mountains and beyond. For the first time in club history, it reached the Round of 32 of the Lamar Hunt US Open Cup for the first time in club history with a penalty kick victory over Asheville City SC, thanks in large part to the shotstopping of Jonathan Burke. The accolades for that performance continue to roll in for the One Knox goalkeeper who, on Wednesday, was named to the Open Cup Second Round Team of the Round.

"It's still a little bit surreal," Burke said on a nationally-televised interview with Morning Footy on CBS Golazo Network. "Sometimes you just have those games as a goalkeeper and fortunately for us it was when we were down to nine men. I'm just happy to retain the (Smoky Boot Trophy) and keep going in the Open Cup."

Playing with a player down for the majority of the second half and then playing all of extra time with a second player off, Burke more than made up for the discrepancy with a legendary performance between the sticks to keep One Knox's tournament alive. The 28-year-old was called into action all evening long with Asheville unloading 30 shots. But Burke stood tall with 11 saves in regulation and extra time, allowing no goals from the run of play, highlighted by an impressive double save in the 61st minute, to ensure that his shorthanded squad would survive to penalty kicks

But heroics didn't stop there for Burke, who made three saves from the spot with his final one sealing the win and booking One Knox's spot in the Round of 32.

"That's why he's here," said One Knox Head Coach Ian Fuller. "I hate the term 'next man up' but that's really what it was. Burkie got his chance and he took it very well. I've got all faith in him and every player here and he proved that."

It was just the second appearance of 2026 for Burke, who signed with One Knox this past offseason after spending last season with USL Championship's Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC and a couple seasons with Chattanooga FC in MLS Next Pro. The Naperville, Illinois-native's first start with One Knox came in the opening round of the 2026 US Open Cup where he made four saves in a 3-1 win over SC Vistula Garfield.

Burke and One Knox's Open Cup journey now take them to the ranks of Major League Soccer where it will face three-time cup winners DC United at Audi Field on Wednesday, April 15.

Lamar Hunt US Open Cup Team of the Round | Second Round

Goalkeeper - Jonathan Burke, One Knoxville SC

Defenders - Egor Akulov, Vermont Green FC; Julian Cisneros, FC Naples; Lee Desmond, Sacramento Republic FC; Samuel Owusu, Union Omaha

Midfielders - Luis Alvarez, Charlotte Independence; Simon Carlson, Asheville City SC; Dominik Wanner, Sacramento Republic FC; Jamie Webber, FC Tulsa

Forwards - Kyle Edwards, Sacramento Republic FC, JJ Williams, Rhode Island FC

Bench - Matias Molina, Westchester SC; Sam Layton, Richmond Kickers; Talen Maples, Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC; Alex Dalou, Detroit City FC; Andres Ferrin, FC Naples; Eliot Goldthorp, Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC; Daniel Mangarov, Chattanooga FC

Coach - Mike Jeffries, Charlotte Independence







United Soccer League One Stories from April 8, 2026

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