One Knox Outlasts Chattanooga in Shootout

Published on June 10, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

One Knoxville SC News Release







KNOXVILLE, Tenn. - Penalty kicks are beginning to become old hat for One Knoxville SC in 2026. For the fourth time this year, the club found itself needing to decide a match from the spot, and for the fourth time, it came through in the end.

All it took was one miss from the other side as Abel Caputo's conversion capped off a perfect five for five round to give One Knox SC the 1(5)-1(4) victory over in-state rivals Chattanooga Red Wolves SC in the Prinx Tires USL Cup.

"We did see it out in the end," One Knoxville SC Head Coach Ian Fuller said. "It's a really difficult team to play against, they are a dangerous team that is really good in the box. We didn't expect to go into pens but our guys were really calm in front of the net."

Garnering the two points through the shootout win, One Knoxville pushes its total to four in Group 3 play of the USL Cup. But while the home side knew it needed a win in regulation to still have a chance to win the group, it can take solace in the fact that it showed its resilience in front of its fans on Wednesday evening at Covenant Health Park.

It was a particularly special night for Knoxville goalkeeper Nic Lemen who made his professional debut and joined his teammates Johan Garibay and Jonathan Burke in securing a penalty kick victory this year between the sticks.

"It hasn't really sunk in yet, they told me Monday (that I'd be starting) and I was pretty nervous that day, but the nerves calmed as the game got closer," said Lemen who posted two saves and tallied four clearances against the Red Wolves. "I wish I could've done a little bit better, but I thought the boys in front of me played really well and fought hard to make it easy on me."

A shot off the post from Pedro Hernandez on Chattanooga's fifth attempt from the spot was ultimately the difference.

"A little bit of relief," Lemen recalled of the moment. "I had no doubt we were going to win after that."

Lemen got some help from One Knox forward Denis Krioutchenkov who subbed on in the 70th minute and just needed two touches to get on the scoresheet in the 71st minute.

"I don't think so," Krioutchenkov said when asked if he'd ever scored a goal that fast. "That moment felt incredible. Ian believed in me in that moment to come on. I was waiting for my time and he puts me on and then that happens."

Playing a quick restart following a foul on the other end, Babacar Diene played a ball out wide to a wide open Jaheim Brown, who found an open Krioutchenkov in the box. The rookie striker tapped the ball into space before blistering a shot in the lower left corner for his first goal in USL Cup play and his club-best eighth goal across all competitions.

"I told him to go in and score," Fuller laughed. "Denis is a goal scorer and did his job really well. You give him any space in front of goal and he's going to bury it."

The clean sheet appeared to be on as One Knox successfully absorbed pressure from its opponent deep into the match, despite playing a man down after Nico Rosamilia picked up a knock after the club used all of its substitutions.

But the away side finally drew even just as second half stoppage time was about to begin. A strike outside the box from Matt Acosta forced Lemen to push it wide, but it unfortunately went right into the path of Matt Bentley who followed it home to even the score and send the match to penalties.

"A frustrating last minute," Lemen explained. "But (going into the shootout), I knew all the boys had my back."

Lemen wasn't the only new face in One Knox's heavily rotated lineup on Wednesday. Defender Scott McLeod got the start and went 79 minutes in his first match back from injury, marking his third appearance in 2026 and his first since April 4. It was a welcomed return for forward Eli Conway, also returning from injury, having last seen the pitch on April 29.

Midfielder Steven Cordova also worked his way into the starting eleven for his first action with the club since April 18.

"I was pleased with a lot of the guys to get some minutes on their legs," Fuller explained. "They played well. They were a bit rusty in certain situations, but that's always a given when they haven't played a lot of minutes."

MATCH DETAILS

LINEUPS

CHA: Jerez - GK, Lelin, Kinzner (Ayimbila 74 ¬Â²), Engmann (Andewole 74 ¬Â²), Ramos, Lombardi (Mercer 61 ¬Â²), Acosta, Kelly (Mensah 87 ¬Â²), O. Hernandez (Wessels 61 ¬Â²), P. Hernandez - C, Bentley

KNX: Lemen - GK, Williams (Perkins 61 ¬Â²), Fernandez - C, McLeod (Skelton 79 ¬Â²), Brown, Gøling (Krioutchenkov 70 ¬Â²), Cordova (Caputo 61 ¬Â²), Murphy Jr., Conway (Rosamilia 45 ¬Â²), Linhares, Diene

GOALS

CHA: Bentley 90 ¬Â²

KNX: Krioutchenkov 71 ¬Â²

DISCIPLINE

CHA: Acosta (Yellow) 39 ¬Â²; Kelly (Yellow) 45+3 ¬Â²; Lelin (Yellow) 55 ¬Â²

KNX: Rosamilia (Yellow) 69 ¬Â²

FULL STATS

NEXT UP

With just one match left in group play of the USL Cup, One Knoxville returns to USL League One action with a quick turnaround this Saturday against the New York Cosmos for its first ever meeting against the expansion side. Kickoff for the special 865 Night match from Covenant Health Park is set for 7:00 p.m. ET (tickets). Festivities include a live art installation, courtesy of the Knoxville Museum of Art, for all fans to partake in throughout the night. The club will also debut its new third kit, the Delaney Kit, on the pitch after revealing it on Tuesday.







United Soccer League One Stories from June 10, 2026

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