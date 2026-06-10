Paradise Aim for Fourth Straight Win Versus AV Alta

Published on June 10, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Sarasota Paradise News Release







After a 2-0 win at FC Naples in the USL Cup, Sarasota Paradise return to League One play on Wednesday as they travel to face AV Alta looking for their fourth win in a row.

SETTING THE SCENE

Things have begun to fall into place for the Paradise, having won their last three games in all competitions. Their last win came courtesy of a 2-0 victory against in-state rival FC Naples in the USL Cup. That victory saw Declan Watters and Chandler O'Dwyer each score crucial goals to give Paradise the victory. The USL Cup game also saw 18-year-old Rockson Amedeka record his first professional shutout. Both Declan Watters and Rockson Amedeka earned USL Cup Team Of The Week honors for their strong performances in the Battle For Paradise. Now, they'll turn their focus to a midweek match versus an AV Alta team that has won three of its last five matches. The two teams last faced off on May 16, with Alta winning the game 2-1.

PLAYER TO WATCH

Sean Karani, FW - Karani played a solid game against FC Naples on Saturday and is looking to lead the front three against AV Alta on Wednesday night.

Sean Karani in action at home against Portland Hearts of Pine

KEYS TO VICTORY

Diffuse the Press - Sarasota will look to slow down an aggressive Alta defense that ranks in the top three of every defensive category this season. Look for the Paradise to work the ball up the field with plenty of passes to draw defenders out of position

Win Transitions - Overcoming Alta's defense will be crucial for a Paradise team that has honed their fast-paced style of offense as the season has progressed, and early chances on goal will be an important factor for the Paradise to pick up three points.

GAME DETAILS

When: June 10, 2026

Where: Lancaster Municipal Stadium

Time: 11:00 PM ET

Where to Watch: ESPN+







United Soccer League One Stories from June 10, 2026

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