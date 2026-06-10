Portland Hearts of Pine, Bank of America Announce Partnership That Celebrates Community Impact Through Soccer

Published on June 10, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Portland Hearts of Pine News Release







PORTLAND, MAINE - Portland Hearts of Pine and Bank of America announced a new Dirigo-level partnership today that will support the community-building efforts of the Hearts' USL League One men's team and its newly-launched USL W League women's team. As the premier banking and wealth management partner of Hearts of Pine, Bank of America will help the Soccer Club of Maine create meaningful opportunities for families and businesses across the region, by building upon the club's "Soccer for Good" ethos.

"We are thrilled to partner with Bank of America to make the world's game more accessible here in Maine," said Gabe Hoffman-Johnson, Hearts of Pine's Founder and Chief Community Officer. "This partnership is another example of the endless potential to use this sport for doing good in the state we call home. Having Bank of America as a partner for the men's and women's teams, as well as our youth programming, will help us inspire social good and strengthen the future of soccer in Maine."

This summer, Bank of America will serve as presenting partner for Hearts' Maine Soccer Summer, a series of three free community events celebrating the FIFA World Cup 2026™ in Portland. The partnership will also help to lay the groundwork for Hearts' youth soccer programming, expanding access to soccer clinics and training for youth in Maine.

"At Bank of America, we believe in the power of sport to bring people together and strengthen communities," said Brian King, president, Bank of America Maine. "Portland Hearts of Pine has captured the heart of communities across Maine, and our partnership reflects that shared commitment by expanding access to soccer and creating opportunities for young people."

Following the announcement that Hearts of Pine secured a USL W League Franchise, Bank of America is proud to be the presenting partner for the team's 2027 Inaugural Season. The addition of USLW Maine marks a significant step in the club's commitment to expanding opportunities and creating a visible pathway for girls and women in soccer across the state.

Bank of America will soon begin activations throughout the Hearts of Pine fan experience at Fitzpatrick Stadium and the local community, with more details to follow in the coming months. For more information about Portland Hearts of Pine, visit heartsofpine.com; for USLW Maine, visit uslwmaine.com.







United Soccer League One Stories from June 10, 2026

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