Taig Healy's Momentous Goal Helps Extend Fort Wayne FC's League-Leading Unbeaten Streak to 8 with 1-All Draw

Published on June 10, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Fort Wayne FC News Release







MOUNT VERNON, N.Y. - Taig Healy found the back of the net yet again with a goal in the 74th minute Wednesday night, and it was a mighty big one - propelling Fort Wayne Football Club to a 1-1 draw with Westchester Soccer Club.

The goal was Healy's sixth in 11 USL League One matches. And it was the first-year pro's seventh goal in 12 matches overall.

"Taig continues to put himself in good spots and it's no surprise to us that he is scoring goals," Fort Wayne FC head coach Mike Avery said. "We see his finishing quality every day and we trust that there is more to come from him."

On a night Fort Wayne FC was outshot 15-9, including 4-2 in opportunities on net, Healy's goal in front of 1,271 at The Stadium at Memorial Field was particularly momentous. It extended the Autumn Gold & Black's unbeaten streak in league matches to eight matches - the longest run in USL League One this year.

Fort Wayne FC, which is 4-2-5 in USL League One, is 4-0-4 during its eight-match run. That includes a 1-0 victory at Ruoff Mortgage Stadium over Westchester SC on May 9, when Healy had the lone goal.

Healy's goal Wednesday came after a Michael Rempel corner kick set up a touch pass from Kabiru Gafar to Healy for the shot from 13 yards out. Gafar, a first-year pro, has four assists in the past six matches, including two Prinx Tires USL Cup matches. With four assists on the season, Gafar is already tied for second in club history for career assists, two back of Alberto Anaya's six.

Healy is one goal back of the USL League One scoring leader - the Charlotte Independence's Luis Alvarez - and Healy is a candidate for USL League One Player of the Month of May. Healy already won the fan-vote portion of the criteria, and the league will incorporate a competition committee vote and announce the winner Thursday.

Another of the league's top offensive players, Conor McGlynn, got Westchester SC's goal in picturesque fashion on Wednesday. He sent a bicycle kick from 15 yards out in the 28th minute that caromed off the right goalpost and past goalkeeper Bernd Schipmann. The goal, McGlynn's fifth of the league season, was set up by a Maximus Jennings centering pass.

"The trick in a long season like this one is to keep perspective, and we are trying hard to do that tonight," Avery said. "Our natural inclination is to be frustrated with a draw and rue missed chances that would have given us a win, but the reality is that we showed incredible resilience to battle back and find a way to break down our opponent and earn another point on the road. Collecting points on the road is a real challenge in this league, and our guys battled tonight."

Schipmann had three saves, giving him 198 in his USL League One career. Only nine players have reached the 200-save milestone.

Westchester SC's goalkeeper, Luca Marinelli, had one save. His team is 2-6-2 in USL League One play.

This was the first time this season Fort Wayne FC had faced an opponent for the second time.

Fort Wayne FC is off until next Wednesday, when it plays 8 p.m. at Forward Madison on ESPN2. The Autumn Gold & Black then play at the Richmond Kickers at 7 p.m. June 20.

The next match at Ruoff Mortgage Stadium will be July 4. Tickets are on sale now.







United Soccer League One Stories from June 10, 2026

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