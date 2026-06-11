Three Milestone Goals Lead Triumph Past Loudoun United, 3-1

Published on June 10, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Greenville Triumph SC News Release







GREENVILLE, S.C. - Greenville Triumph SC earned an impressive 3-1 victory over Loudoun United FC on Wednesday night, powered by a trio of milestone goals and a strong performance on both sides of the ball.

William Akio opened the scoring with his first goal in a Triumph uniform, Connor Evans recorded his first goal of the 2026 campaign, and Jason Bouregy added the first professional goal of his career as Greenville secured all three points.

The match began as a physical battle, with both teams earning several set-piece opportunities throughout the opening half. Loudoun threatened in the 13th minute, but goalkeeper Amal Knight was equal to the task, making an important save to keep the match scoreless.

Greenville continued to apply pressure and generated a series of dangerous free kicks in the attacking third. The Triumph were forced into an early adjustment when Anthony Patti exited with an injury in the 26th minute, prompting Daniel Wu to enter the match two minutes later.

The breakthrough finally came just before halftime. In the 43rd minute, Azaad Liadi delivered the final pass to Akio, who calmly finished to put Greenville ahead 1-0. The goal marked Akio's first for the club and sent the Triumph into the locker room with momentum and a one-goal advantage.

Loudoun looked for an equalizer early in the second half, but Knight continued his strong night with another save on a dangerous free kick in the 48th minute. Eleven minutes later, Greenville's defense produced one of its defining sequences of the match, blocking multiple efforts inside the penalty area before Knight completed the clearance to preserve the lead.

The Triumph doubled their advantage in the 64th minute when Tyler Polak delivered a corner kick into the box, finding Connor Evans, who finished to make it 2-0. The goal marked Evans' first of the season and gave Greenville a commanding lead.

After Liadi was forced off through injury in the 70th minute, Greenville's substitutes continued to make an impact. In the 84th minute, Jason Bouregy put the result beyond doubt when he found the back of the net for the first professional goal of his career, extending the lead to 3-0.

"It's just a huge blessing," said Bouregy. "I just wanted to help the team. I know what I can do when I'm back to full health. This was my first game back, and I just wanted to come on and make an impact and help the team. Seeing them work so hard, I just wanted to help out."

Loudoun United pulled one goal back in second-half stoppage time, but the late strike proved to be only a consolation as Greenville closed out a convincing 3-1 victory.

Knight's timely saves and command of the penalty area helped anchor the defensive effort, while the attacking unit produced three memorable goals that highlighted a successful night for the Triumph.

Greenville now turns its attention to its next league fixture on June 14th as the they travel up north to take on Westchester SC for the second meeting of the season.







United Soccer League One Stories from June 10, 2026

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