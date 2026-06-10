Fort Wayne Football Club, Unbeaten in 7 Straight League Matches, Ready for Familiar Opponent: Westchester SC

Published on June 10, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Fort Wayne FC News Release







Fort Wayne Football Club brings its seven-match unbeaten streak in USL League One play - the longest current run in the league - onto the pitch tonight against Westchester Soccer Club.

The 7 p.m. match from The Stadium at Memorial Field in Mount Vernon, New York, will air on ESPN+. But Fort Wayne FC matches are best enjoyed with fellow soccer fans and there will be an Official Watch Party tonight at Crazy Pinz, 1414 Northland Blvd, in the Coconutz Lounge, so head on out and cheer on the Autumn Gold & Black.

For the first time this season, Fort Wayne FC will be facing a team for a second time. And the Autumn Gold & Black will be looking for the same result as the first match - a victory. On May 9 at Ruoff Mortgage Stadium, Fort Wayne FC secured a 1-0 win thanks to a Taig Healy goal, set up by a Michael Rempel centering pass, in the 35th minute.

Westchester SC put together a relentless attack, including four shots on target, but Fort Wayne FC goalkeeper Bernd Schipmann closed out the clean sheet - his third shutout of four this season.

Fort Wayne FC is currently 4-2-4 in USL League One play, including a 4-0-3 mark in its last seven matches, not including Prinx Tires USL Cup competition. The club's last outing was in USL Cup play, a 4-2 loss Saturday at Union Omaha.

Fort Wayne FC head coach Mike Avery decided to rest multiple starters in the match, and get some depth players needed time on the pitch, and 17-year-old Nico Burns made his professional debut in the 85th minute. Burns became the 16th player to make his pro debut for Fort Wayne FC this season.

Click here for coverage of Saturday's match, in which Fort Wayne FC got goals from Daniel Oyetunde - his first in pro soccer - and Ryan Becher, rallying Fort Wayne FC back from a two-goal deficit before Union Omaha eked out the victory.

While Fort Wayne FC is in sixth place in the 17-team USL League One table, Westchester SC sits next-to-last with a 2-6-1 record that includes losses in four of its last five matches.

However, Westchester SC has been formidable on its home pitch with an unbeaten record in its last three league matches at Memorial Field, a run that includes eight goals - including a five-goal performance against Corpus Christi FC. Conor McGlynn and Dean Guezen will surely be a focus for the Fort Wayne FC defensive gameplan; both have four goals throughout Westchester SC's 2026 campaign.

Andrew Hammersly has the most minutes in net for Westchester SC this season with 360, though goalkeepers Matías Molina and Luca Marinelli have also received substantial playing time.

Westchester SC has allowed the fifth most goals in league play with 16, while facing the third most shots on goal with 55, and the club could have its hands full trying to defend the Fort Wayne FC attack. The Autumn Gold & Black have shot the ball 135 times, with 47 of them on target, and boasts two of the league's top goal scorers in Lilian Ricol and Healy, who have five goals apiece.

Healy is one of four candidates for USL League One Player of the Month, having already won the fan portion of the vote. (Fort Wayne FC goalkeeper Aurie Echevarría is up for Save of the Round from the USL Cup and could use your vote!)

Fort Wayne FC's other goalkeeper, Schipmann, is five saves away from reaching 200 for his USL League One career. He would be only the 10th player to reach the milestone. Schipmann also has the second best goals-against average in the league at 0.89.

Coming off of a short week, Fort Wayne FC is ready to continue to show the league why they are one of the hottest teams in soccer. Westchester SC needs a win to calm the storm of their recent losses.

Click here to read Fort Wayne FC's game notes. Westchester SC's game notes are available here.

Tracking milestones

Kabiru Gafar, who had an assist Saturday, is now tied for third in club history for assists. Teammates Javier Armas and Tiago Dias also have three assists. ... Reid Sproat played his 60th match for Fort Wayne FC on Saturday, which is the most in club history.







United Soccer League One Stories from June 10, 2026

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