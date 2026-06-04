Matt Bolduc's Tenure at Paradise Comes to an End
Published on June 4, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
Sarasota Paradise News Release
Sarasota Paradise announced today that the 25-day contract with Matt Bolduc has come to its conclusion. The Paradise wish the USL veteran success and all the best.
Bolduc came to the Paradise during a congested schedule, including a 6,000 mile road trip across the West Coast. The forward played an important part in aiding the Paradise back to winning. During his 6 games with the club, Bolduc scored the equalizer at home against the Cosmos to help spark a comeback win, along with contributing on both sides of the ball.
Matt Bolduc playing against Sporting Jacksonville SC in the USL Cup
"Matthew Bolduc is the consummate professional who's positive personality and work ethic helped us during an intense part of our schedule. We wish him all the best."-Marcus Walfridson
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