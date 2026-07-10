Pregame Preview: Sarasota Paradise vs. Miami FC
Published on July 10, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
Sarasota Paradise News Release
SETTING THE SCENE
Sarasota Paradise return to Premier Sports Campus for their final USL Cup group match as they welcome USL Championship side Miami FC. Sarasota is coming off a pair of scoreless draws at Richmond and Greenville in USL League One play, with goalkeeper Alex Sutton recording back to back clean sheets. Last time out in the USL Cup, the Paradise beat rivals FC Naples 2-0 on June 6. Miami currently sits 8th in USL Championship standings, playing Birmingham Legion FC to a 1-1 draw in their last match. Miami FC recently welcomed Forward Jurgen Locadia and Goalkeeper Eloy Room back from the World Cup, where the latter made headlines with a 15-save match for Curaçao against Ecuador, the most saves in a 90 minute game in World Cup history.
PLAYER TO WATCH
Brendan Krueger, MF - Krueger is a versatile midfielder playing in his first professional season with Sarasota. The Clearwater, Florida native has featured in 8 games this season, starting against Championship side Sporting Jacksonville in the USL Cup match as well in the win over Union Omaha on June 13
KEYS TO VICTORY
Compactness out of possession
Take our chances
GAME DETAILS
When: July 11, 2026
Where: Premier Sports Campus
Time: 7:30 PM
Where to Watch: ESPN+
Tickets: tickets.sarasotaparadise.us
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