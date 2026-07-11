Spokane Velocity FC to Visit Oakland Roots SC in a Crucial Round 4 USL Cup Match

Published on July 10, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Spokane Velocity FC News Release







Oakland, CA - A chance at advancing into the knockout round of the Prinx Tires USL Cup will be on the line when Velocity FC plays Oakland Roots SC this Saturday at Merrit College.

Cup Standings

Entering the final round of the group stage, Spokane is second in group 1 standings with six points, trailing first place Sacramento Republic FC by two points. Oakland is in fourth with four points. Velocity FC can clinch the group if they win against Roots SC and Sacramento loses to Athletic Club Boise later on Saturday.

Team Stats

Oakland has been a formidable offensive side in USL Championship this season, with 24 goals so far which is tied for the fourth-highest in the league. Spokane is tied for thirteenth in goals scored in League One with 17 and will be looking to break its offensive drought, with the side being held scoreless in four of its last five matches.

Both sides will enter Saturday's match off Independence Day losses in league play. Oakland lost to New Mexico United 1-2 on the road, while Velocity FC was ousted 0-3 by Fort Wayne FC. Despite the losses, both sides are still in playoff position in their respective leagues, with Spokane in eighth place in League One and Oakland in fourth place of USL Championship's Western Conference.

Key Players

Roots SC midfielder Wolfgang Prentice leads all Championship players in assists this season with six and has one in USL Cup play. Additionally, forward Peter Wilson is second among all Championship players in goals scored this season with 10.

Spokane goalkeeper Sean Lewis has started all three cup matches for his side, notching seven saves and one clean sheet across those starts. Velocity FC has scored three goals in cup play this year, with Nil Vinyals, Andre Lewis, and Camron Miller scoring one apiece.

Match Info

Saturday's USL Cup match against Oakland Roots SC will kick off at 12:00 PM PT and can be streamed on ESPN+ and CBS Sports Golazo Network. The Lads' next home match will be on July 22nd against Charlotte Independence. This will be a can't-miss match between two sides currently in playoff position, so get your tickets now at Velocity FC Tickets - USL Spokane and support the Lads as they continue their third season in League One!







United Soccer League One Stories from July 10, 2026

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