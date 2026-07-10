FC Naples Names Zak Gordon Interim Head Coach for the Remainder of the 2026 Season

Published on July 10, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

FC Naples News Release







(NAPLES, FL) - FC Naples has appointed Zak Gordon as Interim Head Coach for the remainder of the 2026 Season. Gordon has served as the First Assistant Coach since February of 2025.

"Zak Gordon has been on the field with FC Naples' First Team since our first season, helping the team achieve its historic 2025 USL League One campaign. We're confident in his leadership as the team moves forward," said Roberto Moreno, CEO of FC Naples.

FC Naples has parted ways with Matt Poland, the club's inaugural Head Coach and Sporting Director. Under his leadership, the expansion side enjoyed a historic 2025 USL League One campaign, securing a fourth-place regular-season finish and advancing to the playoff semifinals. The club is grateful for the vital role that Matt Poland played as a foundational part of the team.

FC Naples is confident in the team's roster and technical staff. The club remains fully committed to its competitive goals for this campaign, with complete faith that the squad possesses the depth, talent, and resilience to continue fighting for a playoff spot and delivering the high standard of performance our supporters expect.







United Soccer League One Stories from July 10, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.