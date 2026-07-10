Autumn Gold & Black Set to Face USL Championship-Side Detroit City FC at Ruoff Mortgage Stadium

Published on July 10, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Fort Wayne FC News Release







Fort Wayne Football Club will be back at Ruoff Mortgage Stadium on Saturday night for a Prinx Tires USL Cup match against Detroit City FC. The contest pits the hottest team in USL League One - Fort Wayne FC is on an 11-match unbeaten streak in league play - against a club from the higher-level USL Championship division.

Tickets are on sale now.

It'll be First Responders Night. Those in the medical, firefighting, law enforcement, military and related fields can take advantage of a Buy One, Get One Free ticket offer if purchasing at the gates. Just bring proper ID.

Fans are reminded that the parking lot is for prepaid customers only, even if purchasing match tickets at the gate. The parking lot opens at 4:45 p.m. and the gates at 5:30 p.m. for the 7:30 p.m. match.

It'll also be Youth Soccer Night and there will be a 1v1 Soccer Exhibition in the FanZone from 6-7 p.m., presented by HY2 Soccer. The first 1,000 kids in attendance will receive Panini World Cup Sticker Books.

Check out the matchday digital program. The match will air on ESPN+ and locally on digital 21.3.

Looking at Fort Wayne FC

Fort Wayne FC (6-2-6 in USL League One, 0-2-1 in Cup play) is coming off an impressive 3-0 victory over Spokane Velocity FC on July 4th at Ruoff Mortgage Stadium, a match that included goals by Taig Healy, Jeremy Garay and Lilian Ricol, who scored on a penalty kick.

Healy's goal in the 14th minute gave him the club record for career goals, regardless of competition, with nine - and he's not even halfway through his first season in pro soccer. The previous record of eight was held by Gijs Hovius and Maxwell Amoako, who each scored eight goals for the club in the pre-professional level of USL League Two.

Healy, who was selected as the Parkview Sports Medicine (PSM) and Ortho NorthEast (ONE) Man of the Match, has eight goals in USL League One play - second most in the league.

Garay found the back of the next in the 44th minute, for his first goal with the Autumn Gold & Black, and it was assisted on by Kabiru Gafar. Gafar has five assists, all this season, and is second in club history in that category. He is one assist back of the mark set by Alberto Anaya in USL League Two.

Ricol was awarded a penalty kick in the 48th minute due to a handball. It was Fort Wayne FC's first PK in the pro ranks and Ricol's seventh goal of the season regardless of competition.

Bernd Schipmann recorded his sixth clean sheet of the season for Fort Wayne FC.

Saturday will be Fort Wayne FC's final USL Cup match of the year, as it has been eliminated mathematically from advancing with an 0-2-1 record, but its only previous Cup match at Ruoff Mortgage Stadium was an absolute thriller as Fort Wayne FC took USL Championship-side Indy Eleven to penalty kicks with a 2-2 score on May 16 in the inaugural Victory & Liberty Derby. Indy Eleven won in the PKs.

Looking at Detroit City FC

Detroit City FC is 7-4-3 in USL Championship play, good enough for third place in the Eastern Conference, and coming off a 2-1 victory over Birmingham Legion FC. In its last five matches, Detroit City is 2-1-2.

In Cup play, Detroit is 1-0-2 - defeating Forward Madison (USL League One), with two draws ending in PK losses against Lexington SC and Louisville City FC (both from USL Championship). Detroit City FC has a chance of advancing but would need a win with a significant goal differential and help in matches elsewhere.

Detroit City forward Darren Smith leads USL Championship in goals with 11 in league play. Chisom Egbuchulam has two goals.

Goalkeeper Carlos Herrera has recorded five clean sheets in league play, third on the leader board. Herrera has also recorded two clean sheets in Cup play.

Prinx Tires USL Cup update

Each club plays four group-stage matches in the Prinx Tires USL Cup. Fort Wayne FC is in Group 4 with Louisville City, Indy Eleven, Union Omaha, Detroit City FC, Forward Madison, and Lexington SC.

During group play, any matches tied at the end of regulation proceeds directly to penalty kicks. The Cup points system is as follows: Three points for a win in regulation; one point for a draw at the end of regulation; one additional point for winning in penalty kicks; zero points for a regulation loss.

Seven group winners and one wildcard will advance to the quarterfinals on Aug. 13. The semifinals will be Sept. 9 and the final Oct. 4.

The Group 4 standings are as follows:

Louisville City FC - 2-0-1 | 8pts

Indy Eleven - 1-1-2 | 7pts

Union Omaha - 2-1-0 | 6pts

Lexington SC - 1-0-2 | 6pts

Detroit City FC - 1-0-2 | 5pts

Fort Wayne FC - 0-2-1 | 1pts

Forward Madison FC - 0-3-0 | 0pts







United Soccer League One Stories from July 10, 2026

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