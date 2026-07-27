Sarasota Paradise Unveils New Hummel Third Jersey

Published on July 27, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Sarasota Paradise News Release









Sarasota Paradise hummel third jersey

(Sarasota Paradise) Sarasota Paradise hummel third jersey(Sarasota Paradise)

SARASOTA, FL - Sarasota Paradise has unveiled its 2026 hummel Third Jersey, The Downtown Modern, a bold Gulf Coast sunset-inspired kit that will make its on-field debut when the club hosts FC Naples in the latest edition of the Battle for Paradise rivalry on Saturday, August 1.

The Downtown Modern pays tribute to Sarasota's internationally renowned architectural legacy, blending the city's modernist design heritage with the colors of Florida's Gulf Coast sunsets.

To celebrate the launch, Sarasota Paradise will host its first-ever Pink Out during the August 1 rivalry match against FC Naples, one of the biggest home fixtures of the club's inaugural USL League One season.

High-resolution imagery for media use can be downloaded here

The jersey combines a sublimated Art Deco palm frond pattern, with contrasting Coastal Cream sleeves, a classic polo-style collar and Paradise Stripe sleeve cuffs. The Downtown Modern also incorporates a series of bespoke details celebrating the club and community, including a monochrome Sarasota Paradise crest, an updated Florida flag logo on the hem, Sarasota's 941 area code on the rear neck, and the full retro Sarasota Paradise script across the shorts.

Like the club's existing previous hummel collections, including the Primary Jersey, Secondary Jersey and Pregame Jersey, The Downtown Modern has been designed as a celebration of Sarasota's culture, architecture and lifestyle, helping establish one of the most distinctive visual identities in American soccer.

The Downtown Modern will make its on-field debut on Saturday, August 1, when Sarasota Paradise hosts FC Naples in the latest edition of the Battle for Paradise rivalry. Kickoff at Premier Sports Campus at Lakewood Ranch is scheduled for 7:30 p.m, and tickets are available at sarasotaparadise.us.

The Downtown Modern jersey is available for purchase now at sarasotaparadise.store.

Images from this story







United Soccer League One Stories from July 27, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.