Free Community Watch Party for Soccer's Biggest Match at the Bay

Published on July 14, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Sarasota Paradise News Release







SARASOTA, FL - Sarasota Paradise is inviting soccer fans and families from across the Suncoast to come together for a free community watch party for the World Cup Final on Sunday, July 19, at The Bay.

The event will give local fans the opportunity to experience one of the world's premier sporting events alongside fellow fans at one of Sarasota's most iconic community spaces. The watch party begins at 2:00 p.m., with kickoff scheduled for 3:00 p.m.

Admission is free, and fans are encouraged to bring friends and family to celebrate one of the most significant days on the global sporting calendar. Food and beverages will be available for purchase from vendors at The Bay.

The event continues Sarasota Paradise's commitment to growing the game locally and creating opportunities for the community to connect through soccer ahead of the club's inaugural USL League One season.

Supporters planning to attend are encouraged to RSVP in advance at: https://www.jotform.com/261814144328051

EVENT DETAILS

What: Community Watch Party for Soccer's Biggest Match

When: Sunday, July 19

Event begins: 2:00 p.m.

Kickoff: 3:00 p.m.

Where: The Bay, 1055 Blvd of the Arts, Sarasota, FL 34236

Admission: Free







United Soccer League One Stories from July 14, 2026

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