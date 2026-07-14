Free Community Watch Party for Soccer's Biggest Match at the Bay
Published on July 14, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
Sarasota Paradise News Release
SARASOTA, FL - Sarasota Paradise is inviting soccer fans and families from across the Suncoast to come together for a free community watch party for the World Cup Final on Sunday, July 19, at The Bay.
The event will give local fans the opportunity to experience one of the world's premier sporting events alongside fellow fans at one of Sarasota's most iconic community spaces. The watch party begins at 2:00 p.m., with kickoff scheduled for 3:00 p.m.
Admission is free, and fans are encouraged to bring friends and family to celebrate one of the most significant days on the global sporting calendar. Food and beverages will be available for purchase from vendors at The Bay.
The event continues Sarasota Paradise's commitment to growing the game locally and creating opportunities for the community to connect through soccer ahead of the club's inaugural USL League One season.
Supporters planning to attend are encouraged to RSVP in advance at: https://www.jotform.com/261814144328051
EVENT DETAILS
What: Community Watch Party for Soccer's Biggest Match
When: Sunday, July 19
Event begins: 2:00 p.m.
Kickoff: 3:00 p.m.
Where: The Bay, 1055 Blvd of the Arts, Sarasota, FL 34236
Admission: Free
United Soccer League One Stories from July 14, 2026
- Forward Madison FC Academy Comes to Life on the Pitch against Peoria City - Forward Madison FC
- Free Community Watch Party for Soccer's Biggest Match at the Bay - Sarasota Paradise
- Independence Return Home to Continue League Surge against Chattanooga - Charlotte Independence
- Kickers to Face Forward Madison FC to Cap Two-Match Road Trip - Richmond Kickers
- Cosmos and the Cup - Curator's Notes - New York Cosmos
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