Independence Return Home to Continue League Surge against Chattanooga

Published on July 14, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Charlotte Independence News Release







CHARLOTTE, NC - The Charlotte Independence return home to American Legion Memorial Stadium Saturday night to face Chattanooga Red Wolves SC. Here is all you need to know.

Match Details

Date: Saturday, July 18

Time: 7:00 PM

Who: Chattanooga Red Wolves SC

Where: American Legion Memorial Stadium (Charlotte, NC)

What We're Wearing: The Independence will be dressed in their home County Kit.

Watch: ESPN+, WCCB Charlotte

MATCH TICKETS

Season Standing

Charlotte Independence

USL League One: 9-2-3 (2nd Place - 30 points)

Last Time Out: 2-2 penalty shootout win at Charleston Battery (USL Cup) on July 11

Chattanooga Red Wolves

USL League One: 6-5-1 (10th Place - 19 points)

Last Time Out: 2-0 loss at San Antonio FC on July 11

USL Cup Quarterfinal Coming to Charlotte

The Independence will host Hartford Athletic in the Prinx Tires USL Cup Quarterfinal on August 12 at Mecklenburg County Sportsplex at Matthews. With their penalty shootout win over Charleston Battery, Charlotte joined Spokane Velocity as the only other team to advance to the knockout stage out of USL League One.

BUY TICKETS

Charlotte and Hartford have met six times in their histories, with the Independence winning five of those matchups. The quarterfinal will mark the first meeting between the two clubs since the 2021 USL Championship season.

Tickets for the match start at only $7.

Marou Continues Strong Form in Charleston

Souaibou Marou continues to lead from the front.

The forward assisted Jon Bakero's first half goal before adding one of his own with a header into the bottom corner in the second half. The Cameroonian now has six goal contributions in his last eight matches in all competitions, including five goals. Marou, the team's second-highest goal scorer in 2025, has taken the reins as the club's primary striker and ran with it.

Jacks Look for Season Sweep of Red Wolves

Charlotte will look to complete the season sweep of Chattanooga Saturday night. The first matchup started frenetically on May 31, with both teams scoring twice in the first 45 minutes. The go-ahead goal came from Bakero in the second half and the Jacks would hold on for a 3-2 victory - their second win of their eight-game winning streak.

The Independence have a 5-4-3 record against Chattanooga all-time.

Scouting Chattanooga

The Red Wolves enter the match in improved form, winning three of their last five league contests. While Chattanooga has not replicated the attacking production that helped it finish second in the table last season, the club has remained difficult to break down. The Red Wolves have conceded just 15 goals, tied for the fourth-fewest in USL League One.

Former Charlotte Independence defender Tobi Adewole has played a role in that defensive success. The center back has made six starts for Chattanooga since joining the club.

Going forward, the Red Wolves sit in the middle of the USL League One pack with 22 goals scored. Pedro Hernandez has led the attack with six goals, establishing himself as Chattanooga's primary threat in the final third.

The biggest contrast between the two sides comes in their shot production. While Charlotte ranks second in USL League One in total shots, Chattanooga sits at the bottom of the league, highlighting the Red Wolves' more selective approach in the attacking third.

Bobblehead Night Upcoming!

Captain Clay has his own bobblehead!

Join us on July 25 for Charlotte vs. Richmond presented by Novant Health. The bobblehead will be available for fans while supplies last.







United Soccer League One Stories from July 14, 2026

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