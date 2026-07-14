Cosmos and the Cup - Curator's Notes

Published on July 14, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

New York Cosmos News Release







By David Kilpatrick, PhD

The stage is set and the timing could not be more perfect. The most famous American soccer club's return to northern New Jersey as the world's attention is drawn to the Meadowlands - the heart of Cosmos Country - for the FIFA World Cup Final championship match is an occasion that deserves commemoration. Cosmos and the Cup: Local Legends, Global Glory celebrates the global game in our backyard and tells the story of the club through the prism of its players who competed in World Cup Finals tournaments.

Twenty-four Cosmos players have represented sixteen nations before, during, or after their time with the club. And three club legends have reached the ultimate pinnacle of soccer success to become world champions: Pelé, Carlos Alberto Torres, and Franz Beckenbauer. The exterior of the space is dedicated to our Court of Kings, with twenty-four banners dedicated to the nations with the players who played for them on each, respectively. Some of the nations no longer exist, so a stroll past the Court is not only memory lane for Cosmos and world football fans - it also provides lessons in geopolitical history.

The interior space opens with banners that explain the genesis of the Cosmos in 1971 as well as share the story of Paterson's seminal role in American soccer history. Founded in 1880, Paterson Football Club proclaimed itself the first devoted exclusively to the association code in the United States. While other foot-ball clubs in the New York and New Jersey metropolitan area preceded codification, immigrants from Macclesfield, England who worked the textile factories of Paterson made Silk City a hotbed for soccer's early days. Paterson FC would cross the Hudson in 1923 to become the New York Soccer Giants of the American Soccer League. The Cosmos' move to Giants Stadium in 1977 and the Cosmos' move to Paterson in 2026, just nine miles away as the crow flies from those Glory Days, is one of several silk threads that loop through the exhibit.

At the heart of the exhibit is a tribute to three champions, three friends. Three paintings by Lorenzo Mortet (one each of Pelé, Carlos Alberto Torres, and Franz Beckenbauer), specially commissioned for the exhibit, not only help honor the superstars, but they also mark the club's ongoing commitment to exploring the interaction between art and what Pelé called "the beautiful game." The magic that happened once these world champions joined the Cosmos made the club world famous as the original Galácticos and helped promote soccer's popularity in the United States and worldwide.

Other banners celebrate "America's International Team" as the Cosmos have hosted many of the world's greatest teams and visited forty-eight nations (so far). From the Trans-Atlantic Challenge Cup tournaments to FIFA World All-Star matches, the world's best teams have visited the Meadowlands as a precursor to the ultimate match that will be played there July 19th. Nearly half a century ago, the Cosmos set out to prove that New York-New Jersey deserved to stage global sport's most prominent event. That dream becomes a reality this summer.

In addition to the words and images that tell our tale on banners, memorabilia on display includes jerseys, posters, programs and other ephemera - even a Pelé lunchbox - that help tell the story through material culture.

Whether you are a long-time Cosmos fan or this summer's World Cup has provoked your curiosity about a sport you know little about, the Cosmos and the Cup exhibit is sure to delight, educate and inspire fans of all ages and backgrounds. Please join us at the Charles J. Muth Museum of Hinchliffe Stadium to celebrate the club's legacy and the beauty of the global game.







United Soccer League One Stories from July 14, 2026

Cosmos and the Cup - Curator's Notes - New York Cosmos

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