Forward Madison FC Academy Comes to Life on the Pitch against Peoria City

Published on July 14, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Forward Madison FC News Release







MADISON, Wis. - What began as a Fourth of July friendly became a historic night for Forward Madison FC. The match against USL League Two side Peoria City marked a new milestone for the club, as a group of Forward Madison FC Academy players took another significant step in the academy's player development pathway.

In front of the home crowd at Breese Stevens Field, 11 players from the Forward Madison FC Academy stepped onto the pitch alongside members of the first team and trialists, showcasing the Club's commitment to developing local talent.

"One of our core objectives at Forward Madison FC is to create a clear professional pathway for local players by building a strong, vertically integrated development infrastructure," Forward Madison Head Coach and Technical Director, Matt Glaeser said. "We are committed to enhancing the youth soccer experience across Wisconsin, and especially here in Madison, by providing talented young players with meaningful opportunities to train and compete in a professional environment.

"I was especially pleased that we were able to feature 11 Forward Madison FC Academy players in our July 4 friendly. It was an incredible opportunity for them to experience the first-team environment, compete in front of our supporters, and continue their development. Their involvement reflects our commitment to creating a clear pathway for local players and strengthening the future of our club and the Madison soccer community."

Academy contract players Joe Hildal and Kevin Flores led the way against Peoria City, becoming the first Academy players in Club history to start a match with the Forward Madison FC first team.

Flores, who played all 90 minutes in goal, is the first player to progress through the Forward Madison Youth Academy system and sign a first-team contract after joining the Club in March 2026. His appearance marked another milestone in a journey that began with the launch of the Forward Futures program in 2023, making him the first player to complete the Club's full developmental pathway from youth programming to the professional roster.

For Flores, soccer has been part of his life for as long as he can remember. "I've had a ball at my feet since I was four years old," Flores said. "It was basically the only toy I ever wanted." His journey has included training with the Forward Madison FC first team since his sophomore year of high school while also playing for the Milwaukee Wave Academy. During preseason, he earned a trial with Mexican club Querétaro FC's U19 side before officially signing an Academy contract with Forward Madison FC.

Hildal, who started alongside Flores, became the second player to advance through the Forward Madison Youth Academy system and sign with the first team. After playing for Cap East and Madison FC, Hildal joined the Forward Madison FC Academy through tryouts and steadily worked his way up the pathway. The Madison East High School standout began training with the first team in June while maintaining his Academy status, earning an Academy contract through his continued development. Hildal's story also began at a young age. Growing up in Norway, his older brother's love of the game inspired his own. His father eventually coached both sons, introducing Joe to organized soccer at just six years old.

"The day before the match went by so slowly," Flores said. "I was so excited." During warmups, however, the nerves began to set in. "My legs tightened up," he recalled. "I was super nervous." Hildal shared similar feelings as he prepared to play in front of a home crowd for the first time. Those nerves disappeared once the whistle blew.

"As soon as the game started, I just relaxed," Flores said. "After my first save, I knew what I was capable of." The Forward Madison supporters helped. Late in the second half, with smoke drifting across the field from supporter celebrations, Flores could hear the Flock chanting his name from behind the goal. "Hearing them pushing me and motivating me made me want to play even better," he said.

While Hildal and Flores made history as the first Academy players to start alongside the first team, they were far from alone. 11 different Academy players saw minutes during the match, providing a glimpse into the future of the Club's player pathway.

"It's a tremendous opportunity for the U20 players to experience the environment of a professional match and represent the Academy in front of the supporters," said Academy coach Tim Bruner. "These moments reinforce the standards they're working toward every day and give them a chance to see firsthand what the professional level looks like. It shows an investment from Forward in their development and creating experiences that inspire them to continue to improve."

Academy Director Aaron Hohlbein believes experiences like the July 4 friendly extend far beyond the final whistle."There is something incredibly powerful about watching our Academy players walk onto the field at Breese Stevens in front of our supporters," Hohlbein said. "Moments like these inspire dreams and show our players what is possible.

"Development isn't just about training sessions, it's about experiencing the game in environments that demand courage, composure, and belief. Competing against older, more experienced players in front of a passionate crowd pushes them beyond their comfort zones and challenges them to grow in every aspect of the game.

"Matt Glaeser and Matt Cairns have been unwavering in their support of the Forward Madison FC Academy and fully invested in the long-term development of our young players. Together, we're laying the foundation for something special: a clear and ambitious pathway that empowers players to pursue their highest aspirations, from grassroots soccer to collegiate competition, the professional game, and opportunities beyond."







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