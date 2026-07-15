Check out Fort Wayne Football Club's Midseason Review
Published on July 14, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
Fort Wayne FC News Release
Fort Wayne Football Club returns to USL League One action on Wednesday night and it will be a monumental match.
Fort Wayne FC is riding an 11-match unbeaten streak in USL League One play, during which the Autumn Gold & Black (6-2-6 overall) have gone 6-0-5. In One Knoxville SC, Fort Wayne FC is facing the defending league champions, who are 9-2-3 and on a 4-0-1 run.
"It's probably the hardest game of the year, at Knoxville," said Fort Wayne FC head coach Mike Avery, noting that Covenant Health Park in Knoxville, Tennessee, is also home to a professional baseball team and a notoriously difficult place to play.
"It'll be our first trip there and we're going to have to really try and figure out how to do it there. It's a good challenge for us, but then we get to come home and do it again (at Ruoff Mortgage Stadium) on Saturday."
Saturday's match at Ruoff Mortgage Stadium, against Greenville Triumph SC, will be the inaugural John Bellio Tribute Night for the first against cancer. Bellio, one of the original owners of the club, passed away from the horrible disease in 2025.
For every ticket sold to the match, Fort Wayne Football Club will donate $1 to Northeast Indiana Cancer Services. In addition, Ruoff Mortgage will donate $5,000 for every goal we score.
Tickets for Saturday's match are on sale now. Fans are reminded that the parking lot is for prepaid customers only.
Including Prinx Tires USL Cup matches, Fort Wayne FC has played 18 matches in its first professional season and this is therefore the midway point of the season for the club.
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