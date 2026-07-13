Charlotte Independence to Host Hartford Athletic in Prinx Tires USL Cup Quarterfinals

Published on July 13, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Charlotte Independence News Release







CHARLOTTE, NC - The Charlotte Independence will host Hartford Athletic in the Prinx Tires USL Cup Quarterfinals on Wednesday, August 12.

Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. at Mecklenburg County Sportsplex at Matthews. Charlotte and Hartford have met six times in their histories, with the Independence winning five of those matchups. The quarterfinal will mark the first meeting between the two clubs since the 2021 USL Championship season.

The Jacks secured the top spot in Group 6 on Saturday night with a thrilling penalty shootout victory over Charleston Battery. Jon Bakero and Souaibou Marou scored in regulation before Matt Levy made two saves in the shootout to send Charlotte through to its first quarterfinal appearance since 2024.

Hartford advanced by winning Group 5, earning three regulation victories and one penalty shootout loss across its four group-stage matches. The Athletic earned victories over USL League One sides New York Cosmos and Westchester SC, while also defeating Brooklyn FC to secure a place in the knockout stage.

Tickets to the Quarterfinal are now available.

PRINX TIRES USL CUP QUARTERFINALS

August 12 @ 7 PM | Sportsplex at Matthews







United Soccer League One Stories from July 13, 2026

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