FC Naples Falls to Charlotte Independence 5-1 in Difficult Home Loss

Published on June 4, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

FC Naples News Release







NAPLES, FL - FC Naples suffered a difficult 5-1 defeat to Charlotte Independence on Wednesday night at Paradise Coast Sports Complex, falling in a USL League One home match that did not reflect the club's standard. Charlotte Independence, arriving in Naples with four straight wins, controlled large portions of the match to hand FC Naples their fifth loss of the 2026 season.

The match started with FC Naples showing their intent in the opening twelve minutes, but a free kick gave Charlotte an early foothold and the visitors seized momentum, converting several quality chances to build a commanding lead before the final whistle. #12 Hudson Gay found the back of the net off an assist from Gio Miglietti, giving the home crowd a bright moment late in the contest.

Captain and goalkeeper #1 Edward "Lalo" Delgado did not shy away from the assessment after the final whistle. "Our overall performance didn't represent our community, and it didn't represent our fan base. We came out too comfortable. We came out flat. It needs to be better on all fronts," said Delgado. "As the captain, it's my responsibility to get these guys on track, and I'll vow that I will. That's my job."

Despite the lopsided result, #11 Chris Garcia pointed to the team's fighting spirit as the one constant to build on. "Fighting until the last second. Whether we're winning or losing, it doesn't matter - keep working hard, keep putting in that effort for the team, the staff, the community, and the badge," he added.

Head Coach Matt "Gaffa" Poland acknowledged the scoreline did not tell the complete story of the match's early moments, but was clear-eyed about what must follow. "I think the first 12 minutes of the game, we were in control. There were a lot of quality actions in the final third, a lot of quality moments. We just didn't capitalize on them, and we didn't prevent their quality moments from leading to goals. The play was much closer than the scoreline, but obviously the scoreline is the only thing that matters, and it wasn't correct tonight," said Poland.

Saturday, June 6 - FC Naples vs. Sarasota Paradise (7:30 p.m. EST, Paradise Coast Sports Complex)

FC Naples remains at home on Saturday, June 6, hosting Sarasota Paradise for the Prinx Tires USL Cup, presented by Florida Blue. The match will kick off at 7:30 pm at the Paradise Coast Sports Complex.

Fans attending Saturday's match will also have the opportunity to enter for a chance to win two tickets to a FIFA World Cup 26© match in Miami, courtesy of Michelob ULTRA.

Tickets are available at www.fcnaples.com/tickets.







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