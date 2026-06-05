FC Naples Acquires Jaylen Yearwood from Orlando City B

Published on June 5, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

FC Naples News Release







Naples, FL - FC Naples is excited to announce the acquisition of defender Jaylen Yearwood from Orlando City B.

Yearwood joins FC Naples after beginning his professional career within the Orlando City SC organization. Selected with the 14th overall pick in the first round of the MLS SuperDraft, Yearwood arrives in Southwest Florida as one of the most accomplished young players to join the club since its inception.

During his college career, Yearwood played with the North Florida Ospreys for three years. With the Ospreys, he won the ASUN Defensive Player of the Year award and was named First Team All-ASUN in 2025. He also helped lead UNF to back-to-back ASUN Championships and consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances.

During the 2026 season, Yearwood made 10 appearances for Orlando City B, including six starts, establishing himself as a regular contributor while competing against some of the top young professional talent in North America. In addition to his professional experience, Yearwood has already earned a senior international cap with the Trinidad and Tobago National Team, further demonstrating his potential and pedigree at a young age.

Yearwood's arrival represents another step forward in FC Naples' continued growth as the club builds upon a successful inaugural season and competes in its second year in USL League One. He adds depth, versatility, and athleticism as the club enters a critical stretch of the 2026 season. His combination of technical ability, professional experience, and international exposure is expected to make an immediate impact both on and off the field.

Player Details:

- Name: Jaylen Yearwood

- Pronunciation: [JAY-len YEER-wood]

- Position: Defender

- Height: 6 '0"

- Date of Birth: August 27, 2004

- Jersey Number: 37

- Hometown: Conyers, Georgia

- Nationality: United States / Trinidad and Tobago

- Previous Experience: Orlando City B

The transaction is pending league and federation approval.







United Soccer League One Stories from June 5, 2026

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