FC Naples Falls to Sarasota Paradise, 0-2, in Prinx Tires USL League Cup Home Match

Published on June 6, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

FC Naples News Release







NAPLES, FL - FC Naples fell 0-2 to Sarasota Paradise on Saturday night in a Prinx Tires USL League Cup match that showcased the team's attacking quality without delivering the finishing touch. Despite controlling 65.5 percent of possession, generating 17 shots to Sarasota's five, and recording 29 touches inside the opposition box, FC Naples was unable to convert and was punished on the counterattack in a frustrating result.

Sarasota Paradise took the lead in the 11th minute when #4 Declan Watters converted a chance set up by #16 Andres Rodriguez, giving the visitors an early foothold despite FC Naples' growing dominance in possession. The home side created numerous opportunities throughout the contest, with #30 Ian Cerro leading in expected goals and #11 Christopher Garcia putting two shots on target, but the decisive second goal came late when substitute #27 Chandler O'Dwyer finished a breakaway assisted by #7 Ethan Bryant in the 84th minute to seal the result.

The match also marked the FC Naples debut of newly signed defender #20 Jaylen Yearwood, who started and played 69 minutes after joining the club midweek. The 2026 first-round MLS SuperDraft selection, acquired from Orlando City B, showed poise and composure in his first appearance, registering two tackles won, 10 completed passes in the final third, and 55 touches in his introduction to professional soccer in Naples.

Head Coach Matt "Gaffa" Poland was clear-eyed about the disconnect between performance and result. "You have to focus on doing the right things. Today was a good example of that, but it not going our way. We did a lot of things to create success, but ultimately we didn't finish our chances and they finished theirs. A lot of positives outside the score, but ultimately the only thing that matters in sports is the score," said Poland.

#30 Ian Cerro, who had three shots and three chances created, pointed to the final detail as the missing ingredient. "It was just the final detail - the last pass, the quality at the end. That's what we were missing. Generally we controlled the match well, we had the ball, but when we got into the final third, we were lacking that last bit of quality. It's frustrating because you feel like the goal just won't fall. We have to open the scoring, and hopefully once we do, more will follow," said Cerro.

New signing #20 Jaylen Yearwood reflected on a whirlwind first week in Naples. "I've gotten to know some of the guys pretty quickly, and I think it's a good group - they've welcomed me really well. I thought we had a good game. Unfortunately, we couldn't come away with the win, but we're going to move on to the next game, and I'll have another week to acclimate to the team before then," said Yearwood.

FIFA World Cup 26© Watch Parties start at Paradise Coast Sports Complex - June 11 and 12

FC Naples fans are invited to celebrate the FIFA World Cup 26© at the Paradise Coast Sports Complex on Thursday, June 11 and Friday, June 12. Coach Matt "Gaffa" Poland and select FC Naples players will be offering expert commentary before the match. Learn more about dates and times online at playparadisecoast.com/world-cup.

Saturday, June 13 - FC Naples at Charlotte Independence (7:00 p.m. EST)

FC Naples hits the road for a rematch against Charlotte Independence at Mecklenburg County Sportsplex at Matthews. Fans can catch all the action live on ESPN+. Links are available at fcnaples.com/schedule.

Saturday, June 20 - FC Naples at Chattanooga Red Wolves SC (7:00 p.m. EST)

FC Naples continues its road stretch the following Saturday at CHI Memorial Stadium, taking on Chattanooga Red Wolves SC. Catch the match live on ESPN+ at fcnaples.com/schedule.







United Soccer League One Stories from June 6, 2026

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