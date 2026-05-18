FC Naples Defeats Sporting Club Jax in Dramatic Penalty Shootout During Prinx Tires USL Cup

Published on May 17, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

FC Naples News Release







Naples, FL - FC Naples delivered a gritty, resilient performance Sunday evening at Paradise Coast Sports Complex, coming back from a goal down to earn a 1(3)-1(1) victory over USL Championship side Sporting Club Jacksonville in the Prinx Tires USL Cup Presented by the Seminole Casino Hotel Immokalee.

Sporting JAX opened the scoring in the 17th minute when #11 Ahmad Al-Qaq converted, assisted by #12 Edgardo Rito, putting the first-year USL Championship side ahead at the break. Despite sustained pressure and eight chances created, the equalizer proved elusive until the last moments of stoppage time.

In the 91st minute, #10 Andrés Ferrín drove into the Sporting JAX final third and played a perfectly weighted cutback behind the defenders, using their momentum against them. Defender #3 Julian Cisneros arrived at the far post to tap home and send FC Naples fans into a frenzy.

Cisneros described the moment postgame: "In that moment, I'm just trying to get my body in the box and get in a good spot. Ferrín did his job - he played me a great ball, a cutback behind the defenders, and used their momentum against them. It was a tap-in for me."

With regulation ending 1-1, the match proceeded directly to a penalty shootout per Prinx Cup format. Head Coach Matt "Gaffa" Poland turned to #99 Joshua Grant - who had entered for captain #1 Edward "Lalo" Delgado in the 77th minute - to guard the net. Grant delivered, making a key save to help FC Naples claim a 3-1 shootout victory.

Grant reflected on his moment in the spotlight: "Having Lalo in front of me, just learning and soaking up everything - one thing he told me is to always stay ready. So I stayed ready. When they called my name, I was ready, and I executed."

Coming off back-to-back road losses and returning home shorthanded, FC Naples leaned on the unifying force that has defined the club since its first season. The head coach credited that culture as the driving factor in the result.

"We want players to take responsibility and ownership," said Head Coach Matt Poland. "Ultimately, out on the field, there are 11 of you and you have to solve problems. We constantly say: the strength of the wolf is the pack, the strength of the pack is the wolf - and tonight was a perfect example of that."

FC Naples Hosts Westchester SC for its "Memorial Day - Honoring Our Heroes" Match on Saturday, May 23

FC Naples returns to Paradise Coast Sports Complex on Saturday, May 23, at 7:30 PM for a USL League One showdown with Westchester SC - a familiar opponent with a compelling edge. Last season, FC Naples defeated Westchester 2-1 at home in a dramatic comeback on July 12, 2025. Westchester returns to Paradise Coast looking for redemption - and Naples will be looking to make this fortress even more impenetrable. Tickets are available at www.fcnaples.com/tickets.







United Soccer League One Stories from May 17, 2026

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