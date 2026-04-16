FC Naples Pushes Orlando City SC to the Brink in Historic Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Battle

Published on April 16, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

FC Naples News Release









Disallowed goal which cost FC Naples in U.S. Open Cup

(FC Naples) Disallowed goal which cost FC Naples in U.S. Open Cup(FC Naples)

Naples, FL - FC Naples delivered a fearless performance Wednesday night in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 32, falling to Major League Soccer side Orlando City SC by a single goal. In front of a record-breaking crowd of 4,782 fans, FC Naples pushed the 2022 U.S. Open Cup champions until the final whistle in a night that showcased both the club's quality and the passion of Southwest Florida.

Orlando City broke through in the 18th minute, with #14 Tyrese Spicer converting an assist from #8 Braian Ojeda for the match's only recorded goal. FC Naples responded with determination, controlling the majority of possession and applying consistent pressure throughout the night, finishing with 20 attempted shots, eight on target, and eight corner kicks.

A pivotal moment came in the second half when, from FC Naples' perspective, an apparent equalizing goal was not awarded on the field. Because the match was played under Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup rules and the call stood as made by the officials, there is no postgame avenue to dispute the decision. Even so, FC Naples continued to push forward and nearly found a breakthrough in a closing stretch that had the home crowd on its feet.

Head Coach Matt "Gaffa" Poland reflected following the final whistle. "I'm heartbroken for the result, but I'm so proud of the way they fought and competed. And the way this community came out and supported was incredible. I'm heartbroken, but I'm so thankful to be able to represent this city."

#14 Kevin O'Connor also addressed the disallowed goal directly. "Regarding the goal that was called back, look, I was standing on the line and we could see it was over. The linesman wasn't in position to see it or call it, which is disappointing. On another day that gets called and it's 1-1, and we have a bit of momentum. But the only thing I can take away from tonight is how proud I am of the guys and how proud I am of this team."

Defender #4 Max Glasser captured the defiant spirit that will carry FC Naples into the next chapter of its season. "Going up against a good MLS opponent, at the end of the day, I think we back ourselves against anyone. As you can see, we're going to fight, we're going to run, we're going to work hard. Those are just the principles our coach instills in us. I think we're prepared to make a good run in the league and in the cups, I'm excited for the rest of the year."

Though FC Naples' Open Cup run ends in the Round of 32, the night marked another major milestone in club history. FC Naples, in just its second professional season, welcomed an MLS opponent to Naples for the first time and delivered a performance that underscored why the club sits atop the USL League One table and continues to build momentum in 2026.

Upcoming Games:

April 19th - FC Naples at Portland Hearts of Pine - Fitzpatrick Stadium, Portland, ME - 3:00 PM EST (ESPN+)

FC Naples heads north to Fitzpatrick Stadium in Portland, Maine, to face Portland Hearts of Pine. Kickoff is set for 3:00 PM EST and the match streams live on ESPN+. Fans can find the full schedule and streaming links at www.fcnaples.com/schedule.

May 2nd - FC Naples vs. One Knoxville SC - Paradise Coast Sports Complex - 7:00 PM EST

FC Naples returns home to Paradise Coast Sports Complex on Saturday, May 2, at 7:00 PM to host the defending USL League One Champions, One Knoxville SC. The evening will celebrate Cinco de Mayo complete with a Mariachi band, Mexican-themed food trucks, and drink specials. Tickets are available at www.fcnaples.com/tickets.

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United Soccer League One Stories from April 16, 2026

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