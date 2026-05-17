Know Before You Go: 5/17 vs. Louisville City FC

Published on May 17, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Union Omaha News Release







Both teams march into this first-ever matchup with each other carrying 3 points in their group here in the Prinx Tires USL Cup, giving this match massive implications for who could advance. A victory here could especially put Omaha into pole position in the group; after this match, they face the other two USL League One teams in the group, while Lexington and Louisville have two more Championship fixtures ahead of them (including each other). The Owls may have to fight off a little fatigue to get there, though; they fought hard to earn a 2-1 win at Knoxville in a midweek fixture, one in which yet another core player in Ryen Jiba left the match injured. Luckily, they've at least brought in midfield reinforcements via Allen Gavilanes, an Indy Eleven loanee notable for 50+ appearances with Greenville Triumph in USL League One and Miami FC in the Championship.

ABOUT LOUISVILLE CITY FC

Three teams have two professional USL titles to their names. One, Orlando City, now plays in MLS. The other two will be playing at Morrison Stadium today. Louisville City have long been the envy of many a USL team, with championships won in 2017 and 2018, plus two more finals reached in 2019 and 2022. Right now, they're coming off back-to-back Players' Shields and are competing well for a third despite rolling into this match having lost back-to-back matches in the league for the first time since 2023. Homegrown talent Jansen Wilson is an obvious X-factor for the visitors; he's one of only two players in USL Championship with 2+ xG and xA (expected goals and assists, respectively), underscoring his ability to impact the game in a myriad of ways.

SENIOR DAY

Graduating seniors, from high school or college, can bring in their graduation caps and receive a free ticket to this match.

BAG POLICY

Morrison Stadium will enforce a Clear Bag Policy to expedite your stadium entry experience and reduce security screening interactions.

One clear bag - either a one-gallon Ziploc style bag or the 12 ¬Â³ by 12 ¬Â³ clear plastic, vinyl, or PVC bag - plus a small clutch approximately 6 ¬Â³ x 8 ¬Â³ in size.

Exceptions will be made for medically necessary items and/or diaper bags after proper inspection and screening.

Guests can carry in blankets and jackets as long as they are readily available for screening at entry.

CENTRIS FAMILY FUN ZONE

The Centris Family Fun Zone will be located on the south side of the stadium, behind the video board. Wristbands will be required for access, available for purchase for $6 at the merch stand, though you can also present a Centris membership card to get in free.

Please note that the Centris Family Fun Zone may be closed in the case of inclement weather (storms, high winds, etc).

LIL OWLS CLUB

Do you have a Owls fan aged 12 or under? When you sign them up for our FREE Lil Owls Club, they'll receive a FREE ticket, FREE access to the Centris Family Fun Zone on Saturdays and can watch warm-ups from the side line during pre-match. For more information on how your little one can join the Lil Owls Club, brought to you by Ralston Vet and Precision Physical Therapy, go to the box office or visit here.

Check-in is at the main entrance to Morrison Stadium, at the ticket window. Plan to arrive an hour before kickoff to ensure that your Lil Owl is on time to watch warm-ups, then have them meet at the top of Section 101 by 6:23 to be led down to the field.

PARKING

Parking for Union Omaha matches is available in both Creighton University and city lots surrounding Morrison Stadium. Parking prices will vary based on the spaces/lots. See this parking map to get an idea of what is available around the stadium. In the blue lots marked on that map, there is free ADA parking with valid placard on a first-come first-served basis.

POINTS OF ENTRY

There are two available points of entry for fans: the main gate on the west side of the stadium, and the southwest gate.

TAILGATING

Tailgating is permitted in surrounding lots. However, tailgating festivities cannot extend into additional parking spaces. Please use plastic cups for beverages, as glass is not allowed.

All cooking equipment must be situated away from crowds, buildings, and combustible material. A minimum clearance distance of three feet from cooking equipment is required. No grills are to be left unattended at any time. Any equipment (chairs, tents, grills, etc.) left overnight will be removed. Please dispose of all trash and recyclables properly.

TEAM STORE

The Union Omaha Team Store will open an hour before kickoff on matchday, and closes at the end of the match. Stop by the store, located just inside the main gate, to get all your Owls swag. The Team Store is card-only, no cash, and gift cards are available for purchase online.

TICKETING

Union Omaha ticketing is now 100% a digital experience. You can access and manage your tickets through your Account Manager on your smartphone or via the Union Omaha Mobile App. Screenshots of tickets will not be accepted.

For fans who wish to purchase walk-up tickets at the box office on matchday, as well as those who are having trouble accessing their tickets through their Account Manager or Union Omaha Mobile App, we can simply send a text message to your phone containing your ticket.

The box office, located north of the main gate, will open two hours prior to kickoff on matchdays and is the only place where fans can get printed tickets.

Club Seating

Club access tickets include club tickets, suite tickets, and field-level tickets. All points of entry will be staffed and will require a club access ticket. There are three access points to the club level: stairs behind Sections 101 & 109, and the elevator at the main gate behind Section 105.

BALL POLICY

Due to safety concerns and league protocols, we no longer allow anyone to play with balls or run around on the pitch before, during, or after the match.

FIELD POLICY

As a reminder, field access before, during, or after the match is limited to those with official club-issued credentials.

PYROTECHNICS PROHIBITED

Flares and other outside pyrotechnics are not allowed at Morrison Stadium for the safety of players and fans. Thank you for your cooperation.

MATCH DETAILS

Date: Sunday, May 17, 2026

Location: Morrison Stadium; 1804 California St, Omaha, NE 68102

Opponent: Louisville City FC

Kick Off Time: 4:00 p.m. CT

TV: ESPN+

Hashtags: #VivaBúhos #OneMeansAll #OMAvLOU







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The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.