Kickers Fall to Loudoun FC, 2-0, in Saturday Showdown

Published on June 6, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Richmond Kickers News Release







RICHMOND, VA - The Richmond Kickers suffered a 2-0 loss to Loudoun United FC in a Prinx Tires USL Cup contest on Saturday evening at Segra Field. While the Kickers entered halftime knotted at a 0-0 tie, two second-half goals from Loudoun would eventually prove to be the difference-maker in the road matchup.

The Kickers' began Saturday night's contest with an impressive defensive effort, silencing a handful of attempts from a Loudoun team with momentum. However, the home team would find the back of the net in the 68th and 80th minutes, and the Kickers were unable to answer.

Loudoun was led by Thorleifur Úlfarsson, whose brace gave the team their first Prinx Tires USL Cup victory of the season.

Breaking Down The Action

Loudoun earned its first true chance in the fourth minute, but Vinberg headed it out of the box.

Less than a minute later, a second Loudoun corner followed but they were left empty-handed.

The third corner of the first five minutes left the scoreboard empty as both teams struggled to find leverage.

Landon Johnson snagged the first attack of the evening in the 12th minute, but found his shot blocked. Amer sent a second-chance shot above the crossbar.

Mujeeb Murana received a yellow card after a physical attempt to recover the ball in the 15th minute.

Loudoun threatened with dribbling inside the box midway through the first half, but the subsequent shot flew left of the post.

Following a free kick after a yellow card on O'Malley in the 23rd minute, Loudoun's shot was corralled by Sneddon.

A Kickers' free kick in the 36th minute led to a Kirkland header opportunity from Moore, but it soared wide.

Nils Seufert sent a corner in, Murana headed it towards the net, but the attempt was saved in the 47th minute, leaving the score 0-0 at the break.

The start-stop nature of the game continued into the second half as Sneddon swatted away another attempt from Loudoun, denying them a goal.

Austin Amer launched a shot-on-goal in the 63rd minute, but the attempt was saved by Loudoun.

Following a yellow card on Sam Layton in the 67th minute, Loudoun worked through the Kickers' back line for a goal that gave them a 1-0 advantage in the 68th minute.

In the 77th minute, Darwin Espinal nearly tied the game with a short goal, but the attempt was saved.

A goal for Loudoun in the 80th minute doubled their advantage, 2-0 in the 80th minute.

Tyler Freeman tried for a goal in the 84th minute, but his efforts were denied as the ball flew wide.

Sneddon denied a hat trick for Ulfarsson with a save in the 88th minute.

The Kickers fell to Loudoun United FC, 2-0.

Notable Numbers

5: Daniel Moore finished Saturday's contest with five tackles.

8: The Kickers have had eight different goals scorers across their last seven matches with Tarik Pannholzer the lone player scoring more than one, recording two over the last 49 days.

8: Sean Vinberg posted eight clearances against Loudoun United FC on Saturday night.

10: Captain Dakota Barnathan is playing in his 10th professional season and fifth as a Richmond Kicker.

15: Saturday marked Richmond's 15th match of the season across all competitions.

34: 2026 marks the Kickers 34th continuously operating season.

Series History

Richmond now holds a 1-2-0 record all-time against Loudoun United FC.

The two clubs last faced each other on April 1, 2026, in USL Cup play with Richmond claiming a 1-0 win at City Stadium.

Up Next

Richmond will travel to Athletic Club Boise Soccer Stadium to face AC Boise in USL League One action on Wednesday, June 10 at 9:30 p.m. The game will be broadcast on CBS 6.3 and ESPN+ with live updates and links available at richmondkickers.com or @RichmondKickers on X (Twitter).







United Soccer League One Stories from June 6, 2026

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