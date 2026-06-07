Fort Wayne Football Club Rallies against Union Omaha But Falls, 4-2

Published on June 6, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Fort Wayne FC News Release







Fort Wayne Football Club rallied from an early two-goal deficit - getting goals from Daniel Oyetunde and Ryan Becher to even things up - but Union Omaha recovered for a 4-2 victory over the Autumn Gold & Black in a Prinx Tires USL Cup group-play match on Saturday night.

"One of the things we pride ourselves on is being brave," Fort Wayne FC head coach Mike Avery said. "The way we try to play is brave and requires a high level of trust in oneself and in teammates. It wasn't our night tonight, and credit to Omaha for making it difficult on us, but we were brave and I'm proud of the group."







United Soccer League One Stories from June 6, 2026

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