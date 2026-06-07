Forward Madison FC Fall to Indy Eleven in Prinx Tires USL Cup Match

Published on June 6, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Forward Madison FC News Release







A rotated Forward Madison starting XI almost delivered a perfect start in Indiana, with Karamoko nearly putting the 'Mingos ahead in the opening 15 seconds. Indy also showed attacking urgency early, with Quinn stringing together several runs in the first 10 minutes. In the 12', Williams made a promising run, cutting in front of a trailing defender and drawing a yellow card for Torres to give Indy a dangerous free kick opportunity. Following Forward Madison's initial pressure, the play settled into a fairly even matchup. Indy saw a strong chance in the 18' when O'Brien delivered a ball into the box that found Williams, but Manske came up big to hold the score at 0-0. A minute later, Manske was called on once again with a near-post stop following a nice combination play by Indy. The remainder of the half saw plenty of back-and-forth action, and in the 28', Manske showed up for the 'Mingos once again to deny a shot fired on target. Another opportunity showed up for Forward Madison in the 30' after a buildup that started with Torres, but Romanshyn was unable to convert. Two minutes later, the 'Mingos held possession just outside Indy's box for an extended period but could not find an opening to break through. Rendon had a look in the 35', but Toure made an excellent tackle to keep out the danger. Toure then nearly put Forward Madison ahead in the 40', but his shot went just wide. Moments later, Indy responded with a quality chance, but Manske produced a diving save to keep the match level. After an evenly contested first half, neither side was able to find the back of the net, leaving the score tied 0-0 at the break, just as it was when the teams faced each other last season.

With 45' left in this Prinx Tires USL Cup match, Forward Madison looked to find a breakthrough. But it was Indy that struck first. Craig gave the hosts the lead in the 48', unleashing a header off a set piece to make the score 1-0. As rain began to fall, Indy built off that momentum and continued to apply high pressure against the 'Mingos. Indy doubled its advantage in the 54' when O'Brien pounced on a loose ball in the box and put it away to make it 2-0. Despite the deficit, Manske continued to tally several impressive reaction saves on Indy's corner kicks, including a phenomenal stop in the 68'. Forward Madison's best opportunity came in the 64', but a fresh-legged Gebhard was unable to convert. Manske was called into action again in the 76', leaving his line to prevent another dangerous chance for Indy. Moments later, the 'Mingos created one of their closest chances of the second half when McCamy got a hold of the ball in the box, but failed to capitalize. Castro generated another chance for Madison in the 81', but his shot steered just wide. In the 83', the 'Mingos saw a spell of possession in the attacking third, but Indy's back line held firm. With gas still left in his tank, Manske made a world-class save in the 84' to deny a powerful strike by Williams right at the net. Two minutes into stoppage time, Manske responded one final time to cap his outstanding performance on the road.

Indy finished with 13 shots on target and controlled much of the second half, but Manske's strong defensive presence held the score at 2-0 in favor of the hosts.

Goal Summary

1-0 IND (48') - Craig

2-0 IND (54') - O'Brien

Disciplinary Summary

(12') MAD Torres - Yellow Card

(21') IND Quinn - Yellow Card

(58') MAD Toure - Yellow Card

(68') IND O'Brien - Yellow Card

Next Match

Forward Madison FC will continue its 2026 campaign at home on June 13th as they take on Athletic Club Boise. Kickoff is set for 7:00 PM, and the 'Mingos are aiming to tally another home win. Fans can support the Club by purchasing single-game tickets, season tickets, or shopping at the team's Merch Store!

Lineup Notes

MAD: #5 Shannon, #6 Kanyane, #7 Bolma, #8 Segbers (62' Munjoma), #9 R. Carmichael, #11 N'Goubou (46' Annor), #12 Torres (62' Castro), #18 Romanshyn (69' McCamy), #19 Manske, #21 Karamoko ('46 Gebhard), #33 Toure

SUBS: Harms, K. Carmichael

IND: #5 O'Brien, #6 Lindley (63' M. Omar), #8 Blake, #10 Williams (86' Lowden), #14 Quinn (36' Mitrano), #17 Neidlinger, #19 Kizza (63' Sing), #21 Rasheed, #23 Charles-Cook, #27 Rendon (86' Barry), #37 Craig

SUBS: Dick, Mesanvi







United Soccer League One Stories from June 6, 2026

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