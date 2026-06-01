Match Preview: 6.3 MAD at GVL

Published on June 1, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Forward Madison FC News Release







SETTING THE SCENE

After a dominant 3-0 win at home Friday night against Corpus Christi FC, Forward Madison will look to build on its momentum and secure back-to-back victories. The 'Mingos converted chances early and maintained control throughout the entirety of the match, proving that they can be relentless in the attack while staying organized defensively. Backed by an energized home crowd, Forward Madison delivered a complete performance and its first home league win of the season. As the squad resumes its road trip to South Carolina, the 'Mingos will aim to carry that quality and cohesion into another important league matchup against Greenville Triumph SC.

LAST MATCH RECAP - MAD v COR

Coming into the highly anticipated first home league match at Breese Stevens Field, Forward Madison entered the contest eager to bounce back after a string of losses. Forward Madison FC delivered a statement performance, defeating Corpus Christi FC 3-0 in front of a lively crowd at Breese Stevens Field on Centennial Night.

The 'Mingos opened the action in full force, controlling possession early and consistently threatening in the attacking third. Their intent was clear from the opening whistle, with Munjoma nearly opening the scoring in the 8th minute, just missing the final touch. Building off of that momentum, offensive powerhouse, Stephen Annor Gyamfi, found the back of the net just seconds later, giving the 'Mingos an early 1-0 lead. The chances kept coming. In the 15th minute, N'Goubou nearly doubled the advantage, but was denied at close range by Corpus Christi's goalkeeper. Forward Madison continued to carve out opportunities, including a well-worked sequence in the 21st minute when Castro slipped a perfectly weighted through ball to R. Carmichael, whose effort was just overhit. The breakthrough came again in the 22nd minute, when Gebhard unleashed a strike from outside the box, extending the lead to 2-0. Forward Madison's keeper was first tested in the 32nd minute when Harms came up with a key save. The 'Mingos maintained control through the remainder of the half, highlighted by another solid attempt from R. Carichael just before the break.

With 45 minutes remaining in the Centennial Night match, Forward Madison looked to secure its first home victory of the 2026 campaign. Corpus Christi emerged from the break with a newfound energy, seeing several opportunities. In the 61st minute, Annor nearly capitalized on Corpus Christi's goalkeeper, who was caught too far off his line, though it was met with a solid clearance by their center back. Forward Madison eventually put the match out of reach in the 73rd minute, when Bolma set up N'Goubou for his first goal of the season, making it 3-0. With one minute until stoppage time, Castro came close to adding yet another point for Forward Madison, but couldn't convert. The match ended 3-0 in favor of Madison, allowing the 'Mingos to deliver the result they've been chasing and tuck three well-earned points under their belt.

KEYS TO THE MATCH PRESENTED BY THE BURISH GROUP AT UBS

Check out the UBS Keys to the Match as the 'Mingos take on Greenville Triumph SC:

The Pressure is On: Forward Madison's high press created chances all night against Corpus Christi by forcing mistakes and generating dangerous opportunities in front of goal. Replicating that intensity in this week's away match could help the 'Mingos secure another positive result.

A Forward First Strike: Annor Gyamfi found the back of the net in the 8th minute, giving the 'Mingos an early 1-0 lead. Forward Madison would go on to control the rest of the match, showcasing the importance of getting on the board first.

Carrying the Forward Identity: To earn another victory, Forward Madison must not lose sight of their identity on the road. Pocketing Friday's energy and translating it into a challenging environment against Greenville Triumph will be critical to the 'Mingos success.

SNAPSHOT: MAD @ GVL

Wednesday, June 3rd

6:30 PM CST Kickoff

Greenville Triumph SC Stadium

WATCH LIVE

Stream Here - ESPN+

Official Watch Party - Forward Club. 5:30 pm Doors. 6:30 pm Kickoff.

In-game updates: @ForwardMSNFC

USL League One Record

MAD: 4-1-3

GVL: 2-1-5







United Soccer League One Stories from June 1, 2026

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