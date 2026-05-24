FC Naples Holds off Westchester SC 1-0 in Memorial Day Weekend Match

Published on May 24, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

FC Naples News Release







NAPLES, FL - FC Naples delivered a resilient 1-0 victory over Westchester SC Saturday night at Paradise Coast Sports Complex, with #19 William Arevalo's first-half goal proving to be the difference in a match that tested the resolve of players and fans alike. A weather delay of more than an hour paused play approximately 15 minutes into the contest, but the dedicated faithful who filled the stands stayed put and were rewarded with three crucial USL League One points.

Saturday's match was FC Naples' "Memorial Day - Honoring Our Heroes" night, as the club recognized fallen service members throughout the evening. Players walked onto the pitch alongside local veterans during opening ceremonies, while the VFW Honor Guard presented the colors accompanied by a bagpipe player. Maddy Benner performed the National Anthem, and halftime featured a special presentation by Altamar Dental.

When the match restarted, FC Naples pushed forward offensively and nearly broke through multiple times before finally finding the back of the net in first-half stoppage time. In the 45th minute, William Arevalo delivered the decisive finish, scoring his first professional goal to give FC Naples a 1-0 advantage.

Naples generated several dangerous opportunities throughout the night, finishing with 12 total shots and controlling key stretches of the match despite Westchester narrowly holding the possession advantage. FC Naples also recorded 25 touches inside the opponent's box while limiting Westchester to just two shots on target.

Defensively, FC Naples delivered another composed performance to preserve the shutout victory. Goalkeeper #99 Joshua Grant recorded two saves, while the back line consistently disrupted Westchester's attack throughout the second half. #3 Julian Cisneros led Naples with eight recoveries and also created two scoring chances during an active performance on both sides of the ball.

Head Coach Matt Poland said the performance reflected both the club's fighting spirit and the bond between team and fanbase.

"The guys fought today. We created a lot of good chances and probably should have finished a few more. But to see the grit, the fight - to see how the game was won - the resiliency of it was just incredible. And for our fans to stay here so long with the rain delay and everything and be here so late cheering us on: we're just glad we could give them something to cheer about."

Goalkeeper Joshua Grant celebrated the momentum of the evening and his recent call to play for Jamaica's National Team in London.

"I actually have a flight tomorrow at 7:30 p.m. into London. It's a huge deal. My senior national team, playing with guys who are way older than me and captaining my under-20 team. The momentum is great. I love it here in Naples, and I love my country. Both of them, it's an amazing feeling."

Upcoming Matches

May 30 - FC Naples at Union Omaha, Morrison Stadium (8:00 PM ET, ESPN+ and YouTube) FC Naples now turns its attention to a road matchup against Union Omaha on May 30 at Morrison Stadium. Fans are encouraged to watch the game live on ESPN+ from Hopsized Brewing. Broadcast links are available at www.fcnaples.com/schedule.

FC Naples will return to the Paradise Coast Sports Complex for back-to-back home matches, hosting Charlotte Independence on June 3 and Sarasota Paradise on June 6. Tickets are available at www.fcnaples.com/tickets.







United Soccer League One Stories from May 24, 2026

FC Naples Holds off Westchester SC 1-0 in Memorial Day Weekend Match - FC Naples

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