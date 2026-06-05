Paradise Travel to Naples Looking for Third Straight Win

Published on June 5, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Sarasota Paradise News Release







Sarasota Paradise travel down south this week to face intrastate rival FC Naples in a USL Cup edition of the Battle for Paradise, looking for their third straight win in all competitions.

SETTING THE SCENE

Sarasota enters this matchup following a week that saw them grab back-to-back victories, including a historic first away win last Wednesday night versus AC Boise. The win saw both Garrett McLaughlin and Chandler O'Dwyer notch their first goals for the club while Alex Sutton recorded his second shutout of the season. Paradise kept the momentum going with an exciting 2-1 comeback win over New York Cosmos, a win that secured the club its first winning streak in club history. Now, facing an FC Naples team that has lost its last two games, Paradise aims to carry their momentum into a third straight win and three points

PARADISE HONORED BY LEAGUE FOR HISTORIC WEEK

In recognition of their historic week, USL League One awarded Paradise with several honors. Goalkeeper Alex Sutton and left back Anderson Rosa were featured in the Starting XI for the Team of the Week, while head coach Mika Elovaara was chosen as the Coach of the Week for week 13. Sutton's four saves versus Boise and Rosa's game-winner against New York helped them secure a spot in the lineup, while Elovaara's guidance to two straight victories earned him coaching honors.

PLAYER TO WATCH

Hugo Bäckstrand, DF - the Swedish youngster was signed in early March from the Malmö FF academy and is expected to play an increased role on a disciplined Sarasota defense.

Hugo Bäckstrand in training

KEYS TO VICTORY

Air traffic control - Sarasota's defense will be on alert versus Naples, preparing to deal with the flank threats and crosses from FC Naples. Shutting down chances is the key to success for this Paradise defense that has a 71% tackle rate this season

Winning duels - Sarasota's defense has won 538 duels this season and is expected to continue to win more as they emphasize intensity and aggression both in and out of possession versus Naples this week.

GAME DETAILS

When: June 6, 2026

Where: Paradise Sports Coast Complex

Time: 7:30 PM

Where to Watch: ESPN+







United Soccer League One Stories from June 5, 2026

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