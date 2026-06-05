Win an Audi Q5 in the One Knox SC Bracket Challenge

Published on June 5, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

One Knoxville SC News Release







KNOXVILLE, Tenn. - As the world's biggest soccer tournament is set to be held in America's backyard, One Knoxville SC is inviting fans across East Tennessee and beyond to put their footy knowledge to the test with an opportunity to win just as big as the international team that lifts the trophy in July.

In conjunction with Harper Auto Square, One Knox's exclusive automobile partner, the club is excited to launch its Bracket Challenge that will give participants a chance to win a new car.

"We've been counting down the days for years knowing the World Cup is coming to the United States," said One Knoxville SC VP of Partnerships Ami Rabiel. "We want to lean into the fun and provide as many different ways for families and fans, both new and existing, to engage in the World Cup, create long lasting memories and enjoy. So compete against your friends and family, and stay locked in to the biggest sporting event in the world."

Fans can join the Bracket Challenge to submit their picks for every match throughout the tournament, from the opening fixture all the way to the championship final. Scores will be tracked and updated daily throughout the competition.

HOW TO PLAY

Step 1: Visit One Knox World Cup Hub & tap Submit Your Entry

Step 2: Tap Join Now when prompted

Step 3: Create / Login with your FIFA ID Account

Step 4: Create a username and Tap Play Now

Step 5: Once in the One Knox League, tap My Bracket Tab

Step 6: Fill out your bracket and tap Save

Step 7: Compete for a chance to win an Audi Q5!

The participant who finishes with the highest bracket score will earn an exclusive invitation to a future One Knoxville SC home match. During halftime, the winner will have the opportunity to take part in a special on-field challenge for a chance to drive away in an Audi Q5, courtesy of Harper Auto Square.

Through the partnership, One Knox and Harper continue to create unique experiences that connect supporters with the club both on and off the pitch. With national pride and an unforgettable grand prize on the line, One Knoxville SC encourages all fans to submit their bracket and join the excitement of the world's biggest tournament.

Participation is free, with one entry permitted per person.







United Soccer League One Stories from June 5, 2026

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