One Knox SC and Visit Knoxville to Host Market Square World Cup Watch Party

Published on June 18, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

One Knoxville SC News Release







KNOXVILLE, Tenn. - Friday is a monumental day for soccer across the country, and that includes in Knoxville. As the United States Men's National Team gears up to face Australia in pivotal 2026 FIFA World Cup match, One Knoxville SC and Visit Knoxville are coming together to ensure its fans have the perfect spot to cheer right along. The club is inviting all for a special Watch Party in Market Square, presented by Regions Bank.

"Events like the World Cup don't come around often, so we want to bring the World Cup spirit and atmosphere to Knoxville," said One Knoxville SC VP of Partnerships Ami Rabiei. "I may be from England and they do things a little differently over there, but this is our community's once in a lifetime chance to bring that energy and turn Knoxville into a soccer town."

The Watch Party is free and open to the public, with the match kicking off at 3:00 p.m. ET, but the fun at Market Square begins at 1:00 p.m. ET with the area transforming into a vibrant gathering place for supporters to experience the excitement of the world's biggest sporting event on a large outdoor screen.

Fans of all ages are encouraged to wear their red, white, and blue while enjoying the match along with the atmosphere of Market Square. Festivities include a special giveaways, exclusive merchandise, games, a live DJ and more.

"The FIFA World Cup is one of the biggest sporting events in the world, and we're excited to work alongside our partners at One Knox to showcase Knoxville through the passion, energy and community that soccer creates," Visit Knoxville President Kim Bumpas said. "Events like this give us a great opportunity to tell the story of why Knoxville is such a special place to visit, live and experience."

As part of the event, Dick's House of Sport and Kona Ice are teaming up for an official Panini World Cup Sticker Swap station.

As Knoxville continues to grow as a soccer destination, the partnership highlights the city's passion for the game while creating a memorable World Cup experience for residents and visitors alike.

For more information on the Market Square event, as well as all World Cup Watch Parties this summer, visit the One Knoxville SC World Cup Hub. One Knoxville SC returns to Covenant Health Park for a pair of matches in July, hosting Fort Wayne FC on July 15 (tickets) and AV Alta FC on July 18 (tickets).







United Soccer League One Stories from June 18, 2026

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