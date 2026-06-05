Union Omaha Announces 2026 International Soccer Watch Party Series

Published on June 5, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Union Omaha News Release







OMAHA, Nebr. - Union Omaha will be partnering with several local establishments and their watch parties for the world's biggest soccer tournament, being played across the U.S., Mexico, and Canada this summer.

Each of these watch parties will have a Union Omaha presence, with a variety of attractions ranging from appearances by Hoot the Owl, to inflatable games, to giveaways and merch on tap. The watch party series begins with the tournament's first match, Mexico vs. South Africa on Thursday, June 11th at 2:00pm, and will extend all the way to the final on July 19th at 2:00pm.

Soccer fans can attend group stage watch parties for the following fixtures:

Mexico vs. South Africa - June 11th at 2:00pm - Granary Green

U.S.A. vs. Paraguay - June 12th at 8:00pm - Big Grove Brewery

Argentina vs. Algeria - June 16th at 8:00pm - Capitol District

U.S.A. vs. Australia - June 19th at 2:00pm - Pint Nine Brewing Co. with Sporting Nebraska FC

Features an autograph zone with Union Omaha players!

Mexico vs. Czechia - June 24th at 8:00pm - Granary Green

U.S.A. vs. Turkey - June 25th at 9:00pm - Sonny's Downtown

The following dates are also confirmed for knockout stage watch parties:

June 28th at 2:00pm - Capitol District

June 30th at 8:00pm - Capitol District

July 11th at 4:00pm and 8:00pm - Capitol District

July 19th (Final) at 2:00pm - Sonny's Downtown

More dates will be announced once the tournament reaches the knockout stage.

Union Omaha themselves have one more home match before a June road trip. They'll shift their attention back to the Prinx Tires USL Cup for a fixture against red-hot Fort Wayne FC for the first time. That will take place on Saturday, June 6th at 7pm. It's also Global Goblet Night at Morrison Stadium, with the first 1,000 fans receiving a free rally towel. Tickets and ticket packages for upcoming matches are on sale now.







United Soccer League One Stories from June 5, 2026

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