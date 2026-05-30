Know Before You Go: 5/30 vs. FC Naples

Published on May 30, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Union Omaha News Release







The Owls are flying high, but they can't let up now. Not only is this match a top four showdown, but a playoff rematch; Union Omaha will be looking to avenge their penalty kick defeat to FC Naples in last season's playoff quarterfinals. They're carrying some solid momentum into this weekend, though: the club hasn't lost in the league since mid-April, and hasn't lost a league match at home since 2025. Plus, a close-knit affair against New York Cosmos on Wednesday was decided late on with Kempes Tekiela scoring a 94th minute winner. Tekiela, who was One Knoxville SC's all-time leading goalscorer, couldn't have picked a grander time for his 20th career USL League One goal.

ABOUT FC NAPLES

FC Naples were historic in 2025, becoming the first expansion team to host a playoff match in their inaugural season. Their journey ended at the hands of eventual champions One Knox SC, however, and they may not want to see Kempes Tekiela again given that he scored the lone goal in the Florida outfit's 1-0 semifinals defeat. Still, this is a defensively stout team with five clean sheets out of eleven league matches thus far, and teams like them have often been content to sit back and soak up the Owls' pressure before striking on the counterattack. And while they were always going to be hard-pressed to replace 2025 All-League First Team forward Karsen Henderlong, Christopher Garcia has stepped in admirably thus far, with 3 goals & 3 assists leading Naples in both respects.

CANCER AWARENESS NIGHT

Tonight is our Cancer Awareness Night, presented by XCancer. Most notable in our proceedings is our game-worn jersey auction, with proceeds going towards the XCancer Foundation for cancer research.

Tables for the auction will be set up by the main gate at Section 105. Bidding will begin when gates open at 6pm, while bidding ends at the 70th minute of the match. You may increase bids by minimum increments of $5; individual players' jerseys will start at $50 while a team-signed jersey begins at $75. To buy the jersey outright, you can bid $350 for individual players' jerseys or $500 for the team-signed one.

Winners are required to be at the table after the 70th minute, so please be available for contact via phone and/or email. Winners will then complete their payments via PayPal. At match's end, they will be escorted to the field entry point to receive their signed jersey from the player.

BAG POLICY

Morrison Stadium will enforce a Clear Bag Policy to expedite your stadium entry experience and reduce security screening interactions.

One clear bag - either a one-gallon Ziploc style bag or the 12 ¬Â³ by 12 ¬Â³ clear plastic, vinyl, or PVC bag - plus a small clutch approximately 6 ¬Â³ x 8 ¬Â³ in size.

Exceptions will be made for medically necessary items and/or diaper bags after proper inspection and screening.

Guests can carry in blankets and jackets as long as they are readily available for screening at entry.

CENTRIS FAMILY FUN ZONE

The Centris Family Fun Zone will be located on the south side of the stadium, behind the video board. Wristbands will be required for access, available for purchase for $6 at the merch stand, though you can also present a Centris membership card to get in free.

Please note that the Centris Family Fun Zone may be closed in the case of inclement weather (storms, high winds, etc).

LIL OWLS CLUB

Do you have a Owls fan aged 12 or under? When you sign them up for our FREE Lil Owls Club, they'll receive a FREE ticket, FREE access to the Centris Family Fun Zone on Saturdays and can watch warm-ups from the side line during pre-match. For more information on how your little one can join the Lil Owls Club, brought to you by Ralston Vet and Precision Physical Therapy, go to the box office or visit here.

Check-in is at the main entrance to Morrison Stadium, at the ticket window. Plan to arrive an hour before kickoff to ensure that your Lil Owl is on time to watch warm-ups, then have them meet at the top of Section 101 by 6:23 to be led down to the field.

PARKING

Parking for Union Omaha matches is available in both Creighton University and city lots surrounding Morrison Stadium. Parking prices will vary based on the spaces/lots. See this parking map to get an idea of what is available around the stadium. In the blue lots marked on that map, there is free ADA parking with valid placard on a first-come first-served basis.

POINTS OF ENTRY

There are two available points of entry for fans: the main gate on the west side of the stadium, and the southwest gate.

TAILGATING

Tailgating is permitted in surrounding lots. However, tailgating festivities cannot extend into additional parking spaces. Please use plastic cups for beverages, as glass is not allowed.

All cooking equipment must be situated away from crowds, buildings, and combustible material. A minimum clearance distance of three feet from cooking equipment is required. No grills are to be left unattended at any time. Any equipment (chairs, tents, grills, etc.) left overnight will be removed. Please dispose of all trash and recyclables properly.

TEAM STORE

The Union Omaha Team Store will open an hour before kickoff on matchday, and closes at the end of the match. Stop by the store, located just inside the main gate, to get all your Owls swag. The Team Store is card-only, no cash, and gift cards are available for purchase online.

TICKETING

Union Omaha ticketing is now 100% a digital experience. You can access and manage your tickets through your Account Manager on your smartphone or via the Union Omaha Mobile App. Screenshots of tickets will not be accepted.

For fans who wish to purchase walk-up tickets at the box office on matchday, as well as those who are having trouble accessing their tickets through their Account Manager or Union Omaha Mobile App, we can simply send a text message to your phone containing your ticket.

The box office, located north of the main gate, will open two hours prior to kickoff on matchdays and is the only place where fans can get printed tickets.

Club Seating

Club access tickets include club tickets, suite tickets, and field-level tickets. All points of entry will be staffed and will require a club access ticket. There are three access points to the club level: stairs behind Sections 101 & 109, and the elevator at the main gate behind Section 105.

BALL POLICY

Due to safety concerns and league protocols, we no longer allow anyone to play with balls or run around on the pitch before, during, or after the match.

PYROTECHNICS PROHIBITED

Flares and other outside pyrotechnics are not allowed at Morrison Stadium for the safety of players and fans. Thank you for your cooperation.

MATCH DETAILS

Date: Saturday, May 30, 2026

Location: Morrison Stadium; 1804 California St, Omaha, NE 68102

Opponent: FC Naples

Kick Off Time: 7:00 p.m. CT

TV: ESPN+

Hashtags: #VivaBúhos #OneMeansAll #OMAvNAP







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The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.