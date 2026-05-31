Charlotte Topples the Red Wolves in Tennessee, 3-2

Published on May 30, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Charlotte Independence News Release







CHATTANOOGA, TN - The Charlotte Independence went on the road and took all three points Saturday night, defeating Chattanooga Red Wolves 3-2.

After shooting out to a two-goal lead thanks to Prince Saydee and Souaibou Marou, Chattanooga scored twice to respond to close the first half. Jon Bakero scored his first goal of the season in the 58th minute, standing as the game-winning goal for the Jacks. The victory takes the Independence to seven unbeaten in all competitions and three consecutive victories in league play.

Charlotte could not have asked for a better start.

Just 25 seconds into the match, Saydee intercepted a Chattanooga pass high up the field and quickly found the bottom corner for his first goal in Charlotte colors.

The Independence nearly doubled their advantage in spectacular fashion minutes later when Enzo Martinez attempted a bicycle kick inside the penalty area. The acrobatic effort drifted just wide of the post.

Charlotte continued to press and found its second goal in the 13th minute. Alvarez played a clever ball forward for Marou, who slipped past the Chattanooga defense and calmly dribbled around the goalkeeper to make it 2-0.

The visitors looked firmly in control, creating several more opportunities through Alvarez, Marou, and Manzinga while limiting Chattanooga's attacking opportunities.

The Red Wolves pulled a goal back in the 21st minute, however. A cross from the wing bounced dangerously through the six-yard box before Joshua Ramos was first to react and finish from close range.

Charlotte responded well and nearly restored its two-goal cushion on multiple occasions. Alvarez curled a free kick narrowly wide, while Manzinga delivered a dangerous cross that narrowly missed connecting with Alvarez at the back post. Joey Skinner also forced a strong save from the Chattanooga goalkeeper with a strike from distance.

The hosts found an equalizer against the run of play in the 40th minute. Pedro Hernandez split through the Charlotte defense and finished past Matt Levy to send the sides into a tense final stretch before halftime.

Levy ensured the score remained level heading into the break with a crucial save deep into stoppage time, punching away a dangerous bouncing ball inside the penalty area after a Chattanooga throw-in created chaos in front of goal.

Charlotte regained the initiative after halftime and nearly retook the lead in the 49th minute when Bakero forced another excellent save from the Chattanooga goalkeeper off a free kick opportunity.

The breakthrough eventually arrived in the 58th minute.

Fouled in the Red Wolves' half, Enzo Martinez took the free kick quickly, playing through Alvarez. Rather than forcing a shot, the midfielder showed great composure to slide a pass across the box for Bakero, who made no mistake from close range to restore Charlotte's advantage at 3-2.

The remainder of the match featured chances at both ends as the Red Wolves searched for another equalizer and Charlotte looked to put the game away. Both defenses stood firm through an increasingly open contest, with the Independence doing enough to preserve their one-goal lead through the final whistle.

Charlotte nearly added a fourth goal deep into stoppage time when Manzinga found himself in on goal, but his attempt sailed over the crossbar.

The victory gives the Independence another valuable three points as they continue their strong run of form in USL League One play.

POST-GAME SOUND

Head Coach Mike Jeffries on the first frame:

"Getting a goal in the first minute obviously gave us some confidence. Their pressure forced mistakes which they capitalized on to level the game."

Jeffries on responding in the second half:

"We didn't make major adjustments in the second half. We moved the ball a little quicker. Smart play from Enzo with the quick free kick leading to the game winner. Great for Jon, Prince, and Souaibou to all get goals, along with the three points tonight."

Prince Saydee on the victory:

"It's always tough to get three points on the road, but we went into the game with a winning mindset. After they tied it, we didn't lose concentration and we kept pushing to the last whistle."

Jon Bakero on picking up the three points:

"It was great to score, but getting the three points most importantly. I really liked how we responded to them tying the game. We showed great mentality to reset and come out with a strong second half."







United Soccer League One Stories from May 30, 2026

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