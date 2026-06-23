One Knox SC Highlights USL1 Week 16 Team of the Week

Published on June 23, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

One Knoxville SC News Release







TAMPA, Fla. - A big win over the weekend means big recognition on Tuesday for One Knoxville SC. Following the club's impressive showing in a 4-0 victory at the Spokane Velocity on Saturday, defender Finn McRobb, midfielder Teddy Baker and forward Kyle Linhares were all named to the USL League One Week 16 Team of the Week, while Head Coach Ian Fuller was tabbed as Coach of the Week.

"I'm just so pleased for the guys," Fuller said after his team handed Spokane its first loss of the season at ONE Spokane Stadium. "There was not one guy who put a foot wrong on the pitch. They all bought into a game plan and executed it to perfection."

Baker and Linhares had a goal and an assist each in the contest, with the two connecting on Baker's gorgeous curling strike in the 37th minute. Linhares then grabbed a goal of his own early in the second half, receiving a ball from Denis Krioutchenkov beyond the Spokane backline and slotting it home. It capped off a performance for Linhares that saw him also lead the match with four chances created and six touches inside the opposing box.

McRobb opened up the scoring onslaught in the 33rd minute by getting on the end of a set piece ball from Baker, heading it home from point-blank range for his first goal of 2026. The 24-year-old Scottish defender also contributed to One Knox's sixth shutout of the season four possessions won and four clearances.

Baker, meanwhile, was pulling the strings in the midfield, turning in a match-best 64 touches and completing 40 of his 47 passes with 12 of those completions occurring in the final third of the pitch.

"It's just so fun to play in matches like that," explained Baker. "Every one of us knew what it was going to take to get a win and we all worked together to achieve that goal. It was a beautiful thing to see."

Tuesday's selections mark the first time in nearly two months that One Knoxville has been represented in the Team of the Week. Forwards Krioutchenkov and Babacar Diene were selected for Week 8/9 where Fuller also picked up his first Coach of the Week honors of the season. Diene, along with Linhares and John Murphy Jr. earned Week 7 honors, while goalkeeper Johan Garibay was tabbed in Week 6 and Week 5, along with forward Braudilio Rodrigues. Defender Jaheim Brown was selected to the Week 4 Team of the Week, as well as Week 1 along with Baker, Stavros Zarokostas, Murphy Jr. and Krioutchenkov who earned Player of the Week.

Westchester SC midfielder Jonathan Jiménez was named the Week 16 USL1 Player of the Week, presented by Konami eFootball. The Player of the Week and Team of the Week are selected by the USL National Media Panel, which is made up of representatives from each media market in the league.

One Knoxville SC returns to action with another road trip out west on Thursday, July 2 at AC Boise. It is the second of a three-match away stretch for the club before it returns to Covenant Health Park for a pair of matches against Fort Wayne FC on July 15 (tickets) and AV Alta FC on July 18 (tickets).

USL League One Team of the Week | Week 16

Goalkeeper - Bernd Schipmann, Fort Wayne FC

Defenders - Christian Ortiz, AV Alta FC; Jordan Ayimbila, Chattanooga Red Wolves SC; Finn McRobb, One Knoxville SC

Midfielders - Jonathan Jiménez, Westchester SC; Teddy Baker, One Knoxville SC; Conor McGlynn, Westchester SC; Kyle Linhares, One Knoxville SC

Forwards - Nacho Abeal, Corpus Christi FC; Jack Thomas, Fort Wayne FC; Jake Keegan, Corpus Christi FC

Bench - Jonathan Kliewer, AC Boise; Joshua Ramos, Chattanooga Red Wolves SC; JP Jordan, Fort Wayne FC; Maximus Jennings, Westchester SC; Roman Torres, Forward Madison FC; Enock Kwakwa, Corpus Christi FC; Jackson Castro, Forward Madison FC

Coach - Ian Fuller, One Knoxville SC







United Soccer League One Stories from June 23, 2026

One Knox SC Highlights USL1 Week 16 Team of the Week - One Knoxville SC

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.