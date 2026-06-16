Paradise Topple Union Omaha with Second-Half Surge

Published on June 15, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Sarasota Paradise News Release







New signee Emiliano Terzaghi provided an immediate impact on Saturday night, scoring his first goal for the club to help lead Sarasota to a 2-0 win over Union Omaha.

Terzaghi opened his Paradise account in the 55th minute, when he received a quick pass from Sander Roed and fired a long strike past Omaha keeper Cole Jensen to break a scoreless game and give his team a 1-0 lead. "I'm so happy to be here [and] help the guys," Terzaghi said after the game. "We pushed forward for the three points, and that's the reason why [we won]."

Paradise found themselves in a defensive battle throughout the first half, keeping the vaunted Omaha offense off the board as the minutes ticked by. Sarasota's back line allowed only two shots on target the entire half, both of which were saved by their 18-year old keeper, Rockson Amedeka, who was making just his third start in USL League One play. The defense stayed compact, limiting Omaha's chances to have clear shots on goal and forcing turnovers and interceptions to regain possession.

The game remained level into the second half until Terzaghi's breakthrough in the 55th minute. Following this goal, the Paradise defense held firm limiting Omaha's shots on target to three all half and making numerous clearances to preserve their slim lead. Anderson Rosa doubled that lead in the 75th when he received a short pass from Terzaghi and blasted the ball past Jensen to make it 2-0 Sarasota and give the Brazilian his fourth goal of the season.

STATS TO KNOW

Despite not having a majority of possession (42% to Omaha's 58%), Sarasota still showed up big when it mattered. Defensively, their 18 tackles and 27 clearances were crucial to keeping Omaha off the scoresheet. Amedeka's 5 saves highlighted Elvovaara's growing confidence in his young keeper after another shutout performance. Aaron Walker stood out defensively with 4 interceptions and 1 tackle while Anderson Rosa added 4 tackles of his own to go along with his game-sealing goal.

Player Quotes

"I think it was a really good team performance playing against the first team in the league and also following what the coach says, limit the options, defend and then score when we get our chance. I think we did that pretty good" - Rockson Amedeka, Goalkeeper

"It was really fun to be a part of. Hopefully the fans enjoyed that and saw that on display there. And luckily we found a couple moments of quality to put the ball on the net as well." - Declan Watters, Defender

"I'm so happy to be here. I'm happy to help the guys. And we played together, no? We were

26, 27 guys. We pushed forward for the three points, and that's the reason why." - Emiliano Tzaghi, Forward

"Yeah, I think it was another game where we showed our resilience as a group. It also showed that we can be very effective with our chances. I thought we created good chances in the first half also, but didn't put them away. Their goalkeeper made some really good saves. I also learned that even with a short recovery time and preparation window, our team is so bought in and so together that we can get results, even the top team in the league." - Mika Elovaara, Head Coach

UP NEXT

Paradise travel to Texas to take on Corpus Christi FC on Saturday, June 20, before the USL break on June 27. The two teams last met on April 22 with Sarasota emerging victorious in a 2-1 win. They will return home to Premier Sports Campus on July 11 for a USL Cup match versus Miami FC.







United Soccer League One Stories from June 15, 2026

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