Sarasota Paradise Lands USL League One Legend Emiliano Terzaghi

Published on June 12, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Sarasota Paradise News Release







SARASOTA, FL - Sarasota Paradise has announced the signing of forward Emiliano Terzaghi, a three-time USL League One MVP and the league's all-time leading goalscorer, from Portland Hearts of Pine.

The prolific Argentine forward is the most decorated player in USL League One history, having won three consecutive USL League One MVP awards from 2020 through 2022, while also claiming the league's Golden Boot in each of those seasons. Terzaghi has scored 62 regular-season USL League One goals, plus three more in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup.

The Buenos Aires native arrives in Paradise after beginning the 2026 season with Portland Hearts of Pine, where he made four appearances. Prior to Portland, the 33-year-old spent six seasons with the Richmond Kickers from 2020 through 2025, where he helped guide the club to the 2022 USL League One Players' Shield as regular-season champions.

The move reunites Terzaghi with Sarasota Paradise Head Coach Mika Elovaara, who served as the Head Assistant Coach with the Kickers during his tenure.

"Playing for Sarasota Paradise is a very special opportunity for me," said Terzaghi. "I know several of the players on the roster from having shared experiences with them in the past, and I'm well aware of the quality they bring both as people and as footballers."

"This is a club that is constantly growing and has a very ambitious vision. I'm truly excited and grateful for this opportunity, and I'm eager to contribute my experience, help the team continue to grow, and work together to achieve our goals."

Before moving to the United States and establishing himself as one of the defining players in USL League One's history, Terzaghi played professionally in his native Argentina for Banfield, Temperley, Boca Unidos, Defensores de Belgrano, Unión Villa Krause, Huracán Las Heras and San Martín de Burzaco.

"I am grateful to our club leadership for making this transfer happen," said Elovaara. "Emiliano is a USL League One legend, and I expect him to help us tremendously in our ambition to pursue trophies and help develop young players. He is a competitor and an efficient, prolific goal scorer who will fit right in with our culture. We are all looking forward to welcoming Emiliano, his wife Orne and their children, Josefina and Gino, to Paradise!"

The signing reflects Sarasota Paradise's continuing commitment to building a team capable of competing for trophies, while establishing itself as a destination for elite talent. Terzaghi's arrival demonstrates the growing appeal of Sarasota Paradise for highly accomplished players from around the world, and the club's determination to combine experienced leadership with a league-leading developmental pathway.







United Soccer League One Stories from June 12, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.